EMPIRE Turf®, The Proven Zoysia Grass, Now Available Direct-To-Consumer Through Sod Solutions' Innovative eCommerce Technology

AWENDAW, S.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPIRE Turf®, The Proven Zoysia Grass , is now available for online purchase, through a game-changing new eCommerce system, reinventing the way consumers shop the turfgrass marketplace.

EMPIRE Turf® Zoysia, a wear and drought tolerant, low maintenance, chinch bug resistant grass, has become extremely popular for homes and properties with lawn needs in southern climates. As a patented and trademarked product of Sod Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of quality products for the turfgrass industry for more than 25 years, there became a need to get EMPIRE Turf to clients quickly and easily.

The proprietary new Sod Solutions eCommerce website allows general consumers, as well as landscapers, contractors, designers and others with a need for turfgrass, to order and have the correct variety and amount of sod delivered directly to their doorstep with just a few clicks.

Through a series of questions including location, sun vs. shade ratio, and budgetary constrictions, the tool will help determine the correct variety of sod, from selections of St. Augustine and bermudagrass to the popular EMPIRE Turf®, Zoysia Grass . Next, the area calculator determines the amount of sod the job will require. This is where the new technology really showcases what it can do.

Using Google Earth satellite technology, the program can find and view a home's lawn or pinpoint the exact parameters of a landscape project, and using a variety of pin-points on the map, determine the precise amount of sod needed to correctly complete the project.

The tool then determines the closest availability, shipping date and gets you an instant price to help save the customer the most amount of money and time.

According to Justin Wallace, Executive Marketing Manager of Sod Solutions, the system is a game-changer in the industry.

"Over the course of the last decade, we have become an internet-first shopping society. You can have a washer-dryer delivered to your door tomorrow with a few simple clicks. We felt that grass should be no different. Now with our system, you can see prices instantly and have a new EMPIRE Turf lawn within a few days based on your schedule."

For further information please visit EMPIREinFlorida.com.

SOURCE EMPIRE Turf