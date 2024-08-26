EmpireCLS Named Forbes Travel Guide Preferred Luxury Chauffeured Provider for 2024

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpireCLS, a leading provider of luxury chauffeured transportation services, is thrilled to announce its designation as the Forbes Travel Guide Preferred Luxury Chauffeured Provider for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled luxury experiences to discerning clientele.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on luxury travel, setting the standard for excellence in the hospitality industry. The coveted Preferred status is awarded to a select group of companies that consistently demonstrate outstanding service, quality, and overall guest satisfaction. EmpireCLS is proud to be the only chauffeured transportation provider to receive this honor. "When Forbes Travel Guide selects brands to recommend as service solutions to others, its crucial those companies and their employees demonstrate an exceptional level of care, concern and commitment to guest service", said Amanda Frasier, President Standards and Ratings.

With services spanning over 1,000 cities worldwide, EmpireCLS maintains a fleet of the youngest, most luxurious vehicles in the industry, driven by professional employee chauffeurs meticulously trained to meet the highest standards of safety and personalized service.

"We are honored to be recognized as the preferred luxury chauffeured provider for 2024," said David Seelinger, Chairman & CEO of EmpireCLS. "This achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to excellence and our mission to provide the finest chauffeured transportation services globally."

EmpireCLS Worldwide Chauffeured Services is the largest privately held provider of luxury chauffeured transportation, offering extensive ground transportation solutions for private aviation, airport transfers, luxury hotels, meetings and events, roadshows, security, entertainment, tours, travel agencies, and corporate clients in over 1,000 cities across six continents. As a leader in the industry, EmpireCLS is defined by its exceptional service, commitment to safety, and superior customer etiquette. The company features a fleet of late-model luxury sedans, SUVs, Sprinter Vans, Mini and Full-size motorcoaches, including the largest number of electric vehicles in the nation. EmpireCLS employs highly skilled, professionally trained chauffeurs across all markets.

