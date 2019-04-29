Empire's Natural Woman Proves Big Draw

MIAMI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's society, women love the feeling of beauty, they simply love it! Let's take a look at a few channels of beauty; women use cosmetics, hair styles, fragrances, clothing and various accessories. Keeping these beauty channels in mind, there is also natural beauty. This beauty comes by way of the Natural Woman. The women's beauty industry is a mega billion-dollar juggernaut that blankets today's modern world as we know it. Empire License, Inc., an apparel brand licensing company in Miami, Florida, specializes in the licensing of their own trademarks and brands.

The company recently secured the trademark rights to the name/brand 'Natural Woman' a full line of apparel just for her (underwear, swimwear, lingerie, everyday apparel, sportswear, casual and formal). "We are all very excited about this brand," says Ashley Williams, company VP and COO.

"The name lends itself very well for a line of clothing of this type, the attraction is omnibus to all women, nationalities and ages. For the target market demographic of females ages 15 to 65," adds Williams. "This is it."

"The companies chosen to market the Natural Woman brand will benefit in a myriad of ways. The Natural Woman brand was created with the thoughts of it being the ultimate brand for the female consumer, today and tomorrow. What comes with the brand are the sexy styles, designs and fabrics. When she wears the brand she will feel and know she's wearing it. She will walk different, have a sparkle in her eye, she will feel sexy, in control, feeling vibrant and alive! Now she knows that she is a Natural Woman," says Williams.

In the year 1967 the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin released her hit song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. The song is just as popular now world-wide as it was upon its original release. The song is an anthem for all women throughout the world. Currently, there is no relation between the Empire company and the current song copyright owners (which may change in the future).

The dilemma is, one of the largest companies in the apparel industry is in talks with Empire, expressing their interest in buying the brand, giving them exclusive rights. This is why the company has held off talks with smaller companies interested in the licensing of the brand.

"We would like to apologize to the companies waiting for our response, we should have things worked out either way very soon and will contact you. Meanwhile, we appreciate your communications and interest in working with us and the Natural Woman brand," adds Williams.

For more information and contacts, visit http://www.empirelicense.com/

Media Contact:

E.L. Williams / Empire License, elwill1@yahoo.com

