Empiric Health and Olive Announce Partnership to Reduce Clinical Variation with AI

The cost problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic. According to a recent JAMA review, the cost of waste in the U.S. healthcare system ranges from $760 billion to $935 billion annually . Furthermore, according to a new report from the American Hospital Association, hospitals will lose $323.1 billion this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, that number continues to rise.

While historical methods to reduce cost can be effective, Olive and Empiric are paving a new path forward with the use of innovative technologies. Olive's AI workforce automates supply chain processes such as medical and surgical spend analytics, preference card updates, and backorder management and recommends optimal products to value analysis teams based on cost and clinical quality. Olive also continually provides new suggestions, helping to make operations more efficient, affordable and effective.

Empiric utilizes natural language processing, machine learning, and AI in detailed physician-written operative notes in addition to primary Electronic Health Record (EHR) data to create clinically meaningful groupings, called cohorts. Cohorts group procedures exactly the way physicians want to see them. In addition, Empiric automates intelligent analytical models to bring this data to life in a clinically meaningful way. With the Empiric Analytics Suite, Empiric delivers unique and actionable insights to engage physicians and optimize care delivery.

Olive and Empiric's combined capabilities will enhance recommendations for health systems to drive reduction in clinical variation and supply spend and optimize preference cards. Building on the expertise and machine learning from both engines, Olive and Empiric's synergies will propel advanced supply chain analytics into a new era.

"The AI workforce is the biggest impact to health systems in our lifetime," said Sean Lane, CEO of Olive. "Olive has become a piece of critical infrastructure for hospitals and a trusted, reliable solution to expand human capacity at a time when resources are more precious than ever. We are excited about our partnership with Empiric Health to further drive disruption within healthcare."

"Olive and Empiric's partnership has the capability to push AI-powered analytics to the forefront of digital health in healthcare," said Rick Adam, CEO of Empiric Health. "A lot of things have to come together to make healthcare more affordable and improve outcomes on behalf of the patient so that everybody in the country has access to high quality healthcare. That's the goal we are all working towards. AI will be an important component of that mission."

About Olive

Olive's AI workforce is built to fix our broken healthcare system by addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues — delivering hospitals and health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is designed to drive connections, shining a new light on the broken healthcare processes that stand between providers delivering patient care and payers. She uses AI to reveal life-changing insights that make healthcare more efficient, affordable and effective. Olive's vision is to unleash a trillion dollars of hidden potential within healthcare by connecting its disconnected systems. Olive is improving healthcare operations today, so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit www.oliveai.com.

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is an AI-powered clinical analytics and service company that focuses on identifying unwarranted clinical variation, improving patient outcomes and increasing the affordability of care – starting in surgery. Empiric combines powerful evidence-based data and clinician-to-clinician dialogue to produce results. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology, coupled with Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to identify and reduce clinical variation, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value care. Empiric was formed by Intermountain Healthcare with assistance from Oxeon. For more information, visit www.empirichealth.com.

