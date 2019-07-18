Empiric Health Appoints New VP of Marketing

Alycia brings over 15 years of experience in sales, consulting, and operations in the healthcare industry. She is recognized as a passionate, knowledgeable and ambitious business leader driving the effective execution of strategic business imperatives. Most recently Alycia held a Senior Director position at Huron Consulting Group, where she was instrumental in assessing and implementing financial and operational improvements for hospitals. In addition, Alycia led the Sales Management and Coordination office for the Performance Improvement business unit and played a significant role in the development of the healthcare practice sales operations, proposal support and opportunity assessment teams.

"Empiric Health is committed to reducing unwarranted clinical variation through our service-enabled technology. Alycia's skills and passion are what Empiric needs to strategically meet the needs of our customers and to position ourselves as we continue to innovate and grow at this accelerated pace." said Rick Adam, CEO of Empiric Health.

"I am excited to join the Empiric Health team as we bring improved outcomes and affordability to surgical suites all across the country," said Parker. "This is an incredible team of talented and forward-thinking professionals; I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is a technology-enabled service platform that lowers costs and improves outcomes for health system customers through data-driven physician practice change. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology and proven ability to change physician behavior, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value, episodic care. Empiric was formed by Intermountain Healthcare with assistance from Oxeon.

For more information contact Jill Parks or visit our website at www.empirichealth.com.

