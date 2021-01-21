Empirix Helps CEHE Confidently Migrate to Five9 Cloud-Based Contact Center Software

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empirix®, the leader in end-to-end test automation and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics today announced that The Center for Excellence in Higher Education (CEHE) selected Empirix to validate the efficacy of their migration to Five9, an all-in-one cloud-native contact center solution, before go live.

CEHE is a non-profit educational institution that provides flexible, career-focused degree programs for nontraditional students. They were migrating their entire workforce to a work-from-home model and wanted assurance that their new Five9 contact center system was functioning as it should for remote workers.

Committed to excellence, Eric Juhlin, CEHE's CEO, mandated full end-to-end testing to confirm interoperability with the Five9 API, call routing into and out of the Five9 cloud to remote employees working from home, voice quality and connection stability.

"This was the smoothest launch of ANY system deployment that I've been a part of," said Shane Triplett, Dialer Administrator of CEHE. "Historically, our testing efforts have been manual and produced inaccurate results that we didn't trust. Empirix finished their testing in the same amount of time it would have taken us to create a manual test plan."

With the use of Empirix's Hammer™ Cloud and Virtual Agent Desktop solutions, CEHE was able to emulate 17,000 inbound calls from students looking to verify class information to 500+ remote staff. As call volumes increased, testing revealed some call blockages that resulted in busy signals and low voice quality scores. CEHE was able to successfully isolate and resolve the issues.

Empirix Virtual Agent Desktop can emulate interactions with popular CRM products and Contact Center API's and CTI interfaces, while Hammer Cloud supplies communications traffic into and out of major service providers and voice applications.

Virtual Agent Desktop and Hammer Cloud are commercially available today.

For more information, contact Empirix.

About Empirix

Empirix is a recognized leader in end-to-end test automation and network and service performance monitoring, assurance and analytics. Many of the largest Communications Service Providers and Enterprises around the world depend on Empirix solutions every day to optimize business processes, reduce operational costs, maximize customer retention and grow top-line revenue. For more information, visit: www.empirix.com.

About CEHE

As a 501(c)(3) educational organization, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc. (CEHE) takes a nonprofit approach to improving student lives through higher education. Our colleges include the online Independence University, as well as Stevens-Henager College, College America, and California College San Diego. Flexible, career-focused degree programs are available in healthcare, business, technology, and graphic arts. CEHE colleges are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and admit students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

