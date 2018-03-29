EmpiRx Health announces Karthik Ganesh as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Chairman and CEO, Bill Resnick stated, "I value the unique skill set Karthik brings to the team and his vast expertise within the healthcare space. Karthik adds a new dimension to the company that will allow for the execution of key priorities enabling EmpiRx Health to achieve its vision. His methodical approach to problem diagnosis and solution development results in successful business strategy implementations and overall company success."

Karthik is an accomplished operating executive with an impeccable career of delivering strong contributions to innovation, profitability, growth and operational excellence across a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations. He has a solid track record of scaling and transforming small- and mid-sized organizations, including start-ups and subsidiaries of large corporations. Prior to EmpiRx Health, Karthik was the founding operations leader of CareAllies, a Cigna subsidiary focused on value-based care enablement. Prior to CareAllies, Karthik was the COO/CIO of QualCare, a regional provider-sponsored healthcare services leader specializing in powering and operating health plans, ACOs and joint payer-provider strategies. Karthik strategized and executed a comprehensive service model and technology transformation at QualCare which culminated in the organization being acquired by a national payer.

Karthik's career includes leadership roles at Aetna and Express Scripts and senior-level consulting roles at Deloitte and Capgemini E&Y. He has built and operated commercial and provider-sponsored health plans, operationalized Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans, in addition to directing complex integration efforts, aligning business-IT strategies and optimizing mission-critical operations. Karthik is recognized as a thought leader in healthcare strategy, operations and technology and has been featured in leading industry journals. He holds a Master of Software Engineering from Kansas State University and is a Six Sigma Black Belt.

As a respected healthcare leader for over 15 years, his strong PBM and health plan experience across operations, strategy and IT will prove to be a valuable resource as EmpiRx Health continues to reshape the pharmacy benefits industry.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is a full-service revolutionary pharmacy benefits management company founded by industry thought leaders in 2014. Their focus is simple: provide concierge service and proactive oversight to eliminate inefficiencies, maximize annual savings and preserve benefit dollars for today's high-cost pharmacy benefits market. Headquartered in Montvale, NJ, EmpiRx Health uses their signature Pharmacy Care Management model to effectively manage gaps in service and provide superior clinical and financial solutions in an empirical manner. EmpiRx Health partners consultatively with brokers, consultants, third party administrators, employers and unions providing actionable information, customized reporting and advance technology tools to achieve lower overall pharmacy costs.

To learn about EmpiRx Health and our capabilities, please visit www.EmpiRxHealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Lisa Malpeli

201-690-6460

lmalpeli@empirxhealth.com

www.empirxhealth.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empirx-health-announces-karthik-ganesh-as-executive-vice-president-and-chief-operating-officer-300621597.html

SOURCE EmpiRx Health

Related Links

http://www.empirxhealth.com

