EmpiRx Health Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Nautic Partners

MONTVALE, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health ("EmpiRx"), the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager, is pleased to announce a strategic growth investment from Nautic Partners ("Nautic"). The new partnership will further EmpiRx's investment in tech-enabled clinical innovation and care models, while expanding its reach in the market to those who need differentiated pharmacy solutions that drive improved patient quality and access, while lowering the total cost of healthcare.

Karthik Ganesh, EmpiRx's Chief Executive Officer, said, "There has never been a more important time to accelerate the transition from volume- to value-based healthcare benefits. I am incredibly proud of the team we have at EmpiRx, the passion our team has for serving our clients, and the outcomes we have delivered to date. We believe our success has been and will continue to be tied to the results we are delivering to our clients and are excited to have a partner in Nautic that shares that vision. We are fortunate to be partnering with Nautic given their depth in healthcare and specifically their pharmacy, employee benefits, and value-based care expertise."

Chris Corey, Managing Director at Nautic, said, "The EmpiRx investment continues Nautic's strategy to partner with and support best-in-class management teams that are focused on delivering differentiated value to healthcare payers and providers, and the patients and member populations that they serve. We are delighted to partner with Karthik and his team and support their continued success."

"Nautic has a long history of investing in innovative and highly impactful pharmacy and medication management business models, and EmpiRx represents a truly unique platform with an unwavering commitment to clinical value and market-leading customer service," Keith Farrow, a Principal of Nautic, said. "Since its founding in 2015, EmpiRx has grown rapidly and demonstrated outstanding pharmacy and total cost of care outcomes for its clients. We look forward to supporting EmpiRx and its continued growth as it expands its market footprint."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisor to EmpiRx, and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as a financial co-advisor. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to EmpiRx. Cantor Fitzgerald served as an advisor to Nautic, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Nautic.

About EmpiRx Health

EmpiRx Health is the industry's only value-based PBM, with a clinically-focused and tech-enabled approach to bending the Rx cost curve. The pay-for-performance model is powered by a unique Rx-driven population health management solution and is delivered with an unmatched white-glove customer service experience. EmpiRx Health takes a clinical-first approach to improving health outcomes, while delivering deep and sustainable savings for its clients – in a way that no one else does. Learn more about the EmpiRx Health model at www.empirxhealth.com

