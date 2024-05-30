EmpiRx Health Expands National Footprint with Opening of Orlando Office

Clinically-Driven PBM Leader Establishes Orlando Operation to Support New Clinically™ Pharmacy Care Platform, Enhance Customer Care, and Drive Future Growth

MONTVALE, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the leading clinically-driven PBM company, today announced the opening of a major new office in Orlando, FL. The new office supports EmpiRx Health's key initiatives, including its newly launched Clinically™ pharmacy care platform, best-in-class customer service, and consultant/advisor partnerships designed to drive growth and better serve member needs. EmpiRx Health's Orlando office already has more than 70 employees working in client service, clinical management, call-center operations, IT, and HR.

The company's AI-powered Clinically platform integrates proven technologies that enable pharmacy claims adjudication, clinical reviews, and EmpiRx Health's proprietary population health engine. Clinically exemplifies how EmpiRx Health is an essential 'ally' in helping customers to holistically care for their members to optimize patient health outcomes and strengthen benefits plan results.

"Coming so soon after the recent launch of our breakthrough Clinically platform, our new Orlando operation is another clear demonstration of the company's strong commitment to transforming the pharmacy care industry to benefit clients, patients, and partners," said Danny Sanchez, chief executive officer of EmpiRx Health. "Last year we made the strategic decision to reduce our dependence on third-party providers and truly own, and elevate, the customer experience. Our new Orlando office, along with EmpiRx Health's new Clinically platform, will play a vital role in helping us to advance this PBM transformation."

Fernando Rebora, director of strategic initiatives for EmpiRx Health, led the efforts to create the new Orlando office. "Our new operation in Orlando is another important step in EmpiRx Health's evolution as the leader in clinically-driven, customer-first pharmacy care. EmpiRx is known for superior customer and member care, and bringing key services and technologies in-house will help us to deliver an even greater level of quality pharmacy care for our clients and patients. After much research, we chose Orlando as the ideal location to center many of these in-house capabilities. We could not be more pleased about the choice of Orlando as we expand the company's footprint and brand nationwide."

About EmpiRx Health

As the pioneer in value-based pharmacy care, EmpiRx Health is the leading clinically-driven pharmacy benefits management company. We put our customers and members first by enabling them to take control of their pharmacy benefits, healthcare outcomes, and financial results. Leveraging our AI-powered pharmacy care platform, Clinically™, EmpiRx Health's pharmacists and client management teams provide the highest quality pharmacy care. This enables plan sponsor clients to keep their members healthy, happy, and productive, while substantially reducing prescription drug spending. Headquartered in Montvale, NJ, EmpiRx Health is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in June 2024. To learn more, visit www.empirxhealth.com. More information on Clinically can be found at www.clinically.co.

