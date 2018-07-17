EmpiRx Health Selects Jiva to Help Revolutionize Pharmacy Benefit Management

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health®, headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey, recently selected Jiva 6.1—the industry-leading, end-to-end population health management platform from ZeOmega®—to help forge new ground in the world of pharmacy benefit management (PBM). Founded in 2014, EmpiRx Health is revolutionizing the pharmacy benefits arena as a risk-bearing PBM that offers best-in-class pharmacy care management.

EmpiRx Health currently partners with benefit advisors, third-party administrators, employers, Taft-Hartley Funds and Municipal Unions to deliver an evidence-based clinical care model, lowest net cost, and concierge service. As a risk-bearing entity in a healthcare industry that continues to gravitate towards value-based care, EmpiRx Health is evolving its clinical model towards more holistic population health management with deeper data-driven interventions and advanced analytics. EmpiRx Health looks forward to expanding its care management services by leveraging Jiva, with the end goals of clinical excellence, lower pharmacy costs, delivered in a concierge and customer intimate fashion.

EmpiRx will deploy the case management capabilities within Jiva—including identification and stratification of patients with complex case management needs—with plans to go live before the end of the year. The highly flexible and configurable rules-based solutions will help EmpiRx Health adapt and scale as the organization evolves.

"Jiva will help us further differentiate our unique brand of pharmacy care management with a focus on strengthening our evidence-based clinical interventions, holistic patient focus and addressing gaps in care, while also keeping stakeholders connected in real time," says Polina Kogan, Chief Pharmacy Officer of EmpiRx Health. "We look forward to collaborating with ZeOmega to help our organization, and the industry, improve both quality of care and communications between clients, advisors, and benefits teams."

EmpiRx Health has invested in Jiva 6.1 to assist with the following key business processes: proactive oversight, evidence-based clinical care, concierge service, and specialty care management.

"We are honored to help EmpiRx Health improve quality of care, transparency, and cost savings," says Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZeOmega Sam Rangaswamy. "Our organizations are both visionaries, always planning for the future, while addressing the present-day challenges of health care delivery through the combination of wisdom and imagination. Together, we will grow our thought leadership, cultivating improvements in the pharmacy benefit management world while encouraging transformative change."

About ZeOmega

Jiva, the HIE-enabled and powerful population health platform from ZeOmega, delivers high-value, strategic solutions enabling payers and care-delivery organizations to improve individual health and provider performance. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of complex population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models that leverage an innovative platform designed to integrate workflow, analytics, content, and communication capabilities. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. For more information, visit www.zeomega.com or call 214-618-9880. Follow ZeOmega on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About EmpiRx Health





EmpiRx Health is redefining the standard of care within the healthcare industry. As a risk-bearing, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company, EmpiRx Health offers partners a model based on proactive oversight, evidence-based clinical care and concierge service. EmpiRx Health is unique in that they take risk and accountability to lower pharmacy costs while improving health. Our sophisticated, personalized and holistic approach to pharmacy care and health management allows us to optimize care for members, while reducing pharmacy costs for clients. With us, it's about doing the right thing - by members, by providers, by clients, by advisors and by one another. To learn more about EmpiRx Health, visit: www.empirxhealth.com.

