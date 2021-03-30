EmpiRx Health Unveils Value Xchange, Focused on Reimagining the Employer-Employee Relationship

MONTVALE, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiRx Health, the industry's only value-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced the agenda for the first annual Value Xchange taking place on April 20, 2021. This year's virtual event brings together industry luminaries to explore what value means in the employer-employee relationship – today & beyond.

65% of individuals are re-evaluating how they spend their time, and 58% are re-evaluating life goals as a result of the pandemic. Combined with the public demand for organizations to act on societal issues, the last year has also forced employers to rethink what is valuable to them – and to their employees. And, equally important, ask how they can ensure that their teams feel valued.

EmpiRx Health's Value Xchange is designed to help business leaders reimagine the employer-employee relationship through this lens. A cadre of industry visionaries will take the stage to explore today's most pressing issues and discuss how teams that feel valued improve outcomes for everyone.

Lisa Bodell , founder and CEO of FutureThink, will discuss how to Recreate Value by killing complexity in order to build a corporate culture where essential, meaningful work is the norm – and why simplicity is quickly becoming a competitive advantage.





will discuss how to by killing complexity in order to build a corporate culture where essential, meaningful work is the norm – and why simplicity is quickly becoming a competitive advantage. A roundtable of experts will Reimagine Value in healthcare by exploring the evolution of employer and employees' needs, as well as how current challenges can be overcome via hyper-personalized care.





will in healthcare by exploring the evolution of employer and employees' needs, as well as how current challenges can be overcome via hyper-personalized care. Omar Johnson , Founder of Øpus and Former Marketing Leader for Apple and Beats by Dre, will illuminate the idea of Reclaiming Value for your team by weaponizing diversity, embracing ignorance and proactively listening to create a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace that yields different, authentic points of view.

"I talk with business leaders across the country every day about the challenges they face in delivering value to their workforce," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of EmpiRx Health. "Typically, it's through the lens of rising healthcare benefits costs and how EmpiRx Health's unique approach injects value back into pharmacy benefits. It's clear, however, that benefits are only one piece of the paradigm shift in the employer-employee relationship. At Value Xchange, we are bringing together forward-thinking experts to discuss the broader changes underway and how organizations can and should align with their workforce needs today and beyond."

Value Xchange is free to attend and will take place virtually on April 20, 2021 from 2-4pm ET. Learn more about the game-changing conversations taking place and register at www.valuexchange.info. You can also follow the conversation on LinkedIn using the hashtag #valuexchange.

