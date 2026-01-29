Emplifi Customers Generate 4.5% Boost in Engagement on Instagram and 5.3% Lift in Reach

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emplifi , a leading CX and social media marketing platform, today announced record growth in customer engagement, AI adoption, and social data expansion across its unified suite of solutions.

In 2025, Emplifi clients generated an average of more than 53,000 AI-powered interactions per month and published nearly 600,000 social posts per month, reflecting how brands use the Emplifi platform to scale efficiency and engagement across social media channels.

That increased activity is translating directly into stronger performance outcomes within the first year of adopting Emplifi. Even as Instagram experienced a broader decline in median engagement rates, falling from 16.9% in Q1 2024 to 9.7% by Q4 2025, Emplifi customers saw a 4.5% increase in median post reach engagement rate, alongside a 15% increase in median post volume and a 5.3% lift in median post reach, demonstrating how brands are expanding both the quality and scale of their social presence during their initial year on the platform.

Perhaps most notably on Instagram, after partnering with Emplifi brands nearly doubled their follower growth, achieving 6.8x faster audience growth within their first year on the platform.

Cross-Platform Data Growth Expands Emplifi's Social Intelligence

Emplifi customers continue to benefit from broader, more comprehensive analytics as the company expands its data coverage across major social platforms. In 2025, clients increased their monitored profiles by 8.3% year over year, reflecting significant expansion across key networks—including a 1,262% increase in Google Business Profiles, 30% growth on TikTok, 23% on Snapchat, 18% on LinkedIn and 3.9% on X. The spike in Google data was largely driven by the launch of Emplifi's enhanced Google Business capabilities, which significantly expanded the scope of Google data coverage and improved monitoring of ratings and reviews across business locations.

These gains underscore Emplifi's commitment to equipping organizations with deeper intelligence to guide smarter social strategy and decision-making.

Social Media Becomes the New Frontline of Customer Care

As more consumers turn to social media for real-time support, Emplifi clients are meeting that demand head-on. Over the past year, customer care cases handled via social channels increased by 40%, while direct messages between brands and customers surged by 76%.

To meet this rising expectation for immediacy, approximately 800 brands added Emplifi's social care capabilities, enabling faster response times and scalable engagement.

According to Emplifi research , one-third of consumers expect a reply to tags or DMs within an hour, with Facebook (55%) and Instagram (47%) emerging as the preferred platforms for social care — trends that mirror how leading brands are evolving their customer service strategies.

"Consumers now expect instant engagement, whether they're commenting on a post or reaching out for support," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Emplifi. "Our customers are meeting that demand by automating at scale, blending the empathy of human interaction with the speed and precision of AI. With social channels becoming a preferred service destination, every interaction becomes an opportunity to build loyalty."

Powering the World's Leading Brands with AI-Driven Engagement

Today, Emplifi supports more than 20,000 global brands, including many of the world's leading enterprises, helping teams scale smarter, engage faster, and exceed customer expectations. Emplifi continues to expand and strengthen partnerships with leading global brands, including Freshpet , easyJet , Domino's , and Miele , as customers deepen and broaden their investment across Emplifi's platform.

The company's achievements follow its recognition in the SmartBrief Innovation Awards in AI, where Emplifi's AI-Powered Listening & Unified Analytics solution earned an honorable mention for innovation in marketing technology. Emplifi also recently announced a strategic partnership with Reddit , home to the internet's most authentic, human conversations, integrating Reddit's Enterprise API directly into the Emplifi ecosystem to make Reddit's community-driven intelligence a key analytical signal for its intelligent execution engine.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading social media marketing platform , empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

