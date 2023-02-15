EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S HOSTS GRADUATION CEREMONY FOR EL PODER DE SER MUJER FOOD SERVICE ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM

LARGO, Md., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of Wednesday, February 8, 2023, eight women became the most recent graduates of the El Poder de Ser Mujer Food Service Entrepreneurship Program. Employ Prince George's (EPG), and El Poder de Ser Mujer are long-time partners through EPG's Career Pathways for ALL program. Career Pathways for ALL empowers immigrants, refugees, and all other Prince George's County residents who speak English as a second language, to create opportunities for themselves and their families while ensuring they have all the tools necessary to succeed.

Employ Prince George's and El Poder de Ser Mujer staff pose with graduate Hilda Ventura (second from the right)

The eight students who graduated from the Food Service Entrepreneurship Program were: Angela Aguilera, Brenda Mayen, Dalila Ventura, Elda Chavez, Fabiola Vargas, Hila Ventura, Maria Aguila, and Yajaira Feliz Jose. Upon completion of this program, these ladies have earned the ServSafe Food Manager Certification, certified by the National Restaurant Association, and have the opportunity to earn the AllerTrain food allergy and gluten-free certificate accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), which is valid for five years. Graduate Elda Chavez was a stay at home parent who dreamed of starting her own business when she first came to the Career Pathways for ALL program. Now, with her ServSafe certification, Elda and the other graduates, are one step closer to opening their food service businesses.

First introduced in 2018, the Food Service Entrepreneurship Program was created by El Poder de Ser Mujer with the "belief that a community of talented natural entrepreneurs, given the right resources, can create self-sufficient businesses that benefit themselves, their families, their community, and even entire cities." More than 250 students have graduated from programs offered by El Poder de Ser Mujer. These graduates have gone on to create successful businesses, including previous graduate Zulma Mendoza, a 2022 Food Service Entrepreneurship Program graduate who, before the program, struggled to find work, but after graduation was able to update her resume and obtain employment at the College Park Academy, where her children are enrolled, allowing her to spend time with her children while gaining industry experience!

Any Prince George's County resident who speaks English as a second language, or is willing to learn, can participate in the Career Pathways for ALL program. Those who are interested can receive more information by emailing [email protected] or visiting EmployPG.org/CPFA.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's