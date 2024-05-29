Employ Prince George's Hosts Transformative Community Youth Event - Career Takeover: Bridging the Gap 2024 Youth & Young Adult Career Symposium

LARGO, Md., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's is thrilled to announce the upcoming Career Takeover: Bridging the Gap 2024 Youth & Young Adult Career Symposium. This transformative event, scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the state-of-the-art Southern Regional Science and Technology Complex in Fort Washington, Maryland, aims to revolutionize the career trajectories for youth and young adults in Prince George's County.

The symposium is set to be a dynamic stage offering an array of career opportunities and resources for in-school youth, graduating seniors, recent graduates, and those who seek employment pathways. With a focus on industry exposure workshops, career pathway demonstrations, job opportunities, summer internships, and career readiness coaching, Career Takeover is structured to equip attendees with the tools and guidance necessary to navigate their professional journeys successfully.

This year's empowering seminars to be held are:

WHAT IS COLLEGE FOR IN 2024?: Gain insights from a panel of 3-4 HBCU/PWI College Graduates on the importance of education and training beyond grade school.



Guest Panelist: Prince George's Community College, Employ Prince George's, Scholarship Guru Carlynn Green, and HBCU Engineer Graduate, Steven B. Neal Jr.

MENTAL HEALTH "BREAKTHROUGH": HOW TO DEAL WITH STRESS?: Learn expert advice on managing stress and healing while pursuing life and career goals.



Guest Panelist: Certified Positive Psychology Coach Stephanie L. Harris , Mental Health Advocate, Aareiona Womack and Life Coach, Celebrity Trainer, Nutritionist, & Author Jolly B.

STANDING ON AI BUSINESS: RESUME, BUSINESS PLANS, SOCIAL MEDIA: Acquire practical skills in digital marketing and AI to enhance your career and business success.



Guest Speaker: Digital Marketing Strategist & CEO Jennene Biggins | Danso Digital Media Group

THE CREATIVE ARTIST LOUNGE: Explore lucrative careers in the entertainment industry with tips from industry greats and the chance to showcase your talent.



Guest Panelist: Lefty, AR Roc Nation, Producer December Moon, Fadam, DTLR Radio, and more.

THE GLAM WORLD: Delve into the billion/trillion-dollar industry of makeup, hair, nail tech, and wardrobe styling. Learn how to turn your talents into a successful career.



Guest Panelist: Stylist Zo, Underground Cuts and Styles Barbershop and Stylist & Owner Binta P. Mamadou , Visions Braid Bar

Also in attendance will be national and local celebrities, along with community influencers, who are set to take the stage in bridging the generational gap through music. The symposium will also showcase a discussion panel featuring DC Go-Go music pioneers and captivating performances that promise to resonate across generations.

Additionally, this community event aims to address critical issues that youth face today, such as mental health challenges, post-COVID PTSD, and the struggle of getting back on track in school after the pandemic. By attending the symposium, young individuals can access resources, workshops, and support systems that cater to these specific needs, providing them with guidance, motivation, and tools to navigate life obstacles successfully.

Parents, here's your opportunity to give the youth a platform to address and overcome these pressing issues. By participating in the symposium, your child can benefit from mental health awareness sessions, post-COVID support programs, and academic reintegration strategies. This event offers a nurturing environment where young individuals can find solidarity, guidance, and practical solutions to navigate these challenges effectively and build a brighter future.

With over 500 youth and young adults in attendance last year, this year's event aims to double attendee numbers with the support of esteemed national and regional companies. If you or someone you know is 16-24 years old and looking for employment opportunities, training and resources, register to attend today at careertakeover.com.

We encourage members of the media and the public to attend and join the celebration.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's