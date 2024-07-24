Employ Prince George's Joins Forces with Roadtrip Nation to Advance Career Exploration Opportunities for Young Adults in Prince George's County

LARGO, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's, in collaboration with Roadtrip Nation , is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for young adults in Prince George's County, aged 18 to 24, who have graduated from Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) and are eager to delve into various career options.

Thanks to the support from the Blueprint for Maryland's Future , facilitated by the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board , Employ Prince George's Youth Career Connections has joined forces with Roadtrip Nation to produce a groundbreaking documentary special. This documentary will be aired on local public television stations, shedding light on the diverse career pathways within Prince George's County and the DC Metropolitan Region. Scheduled to be filmed in November 2024, the documentary aims to showcase the in-demand industries, educational institutions, and abundant career opportunities available for young individuals in the region.

The project will send these selected young adults on a multi-day road trip in November 2024 to conduct interviews with influential leaders and professionals across various sectors in Prince George's County. This immersive experience will provide invaluable guidance, insights, and motivation from established County leaders, paving the way for the next generation of the local workforce.

Employ Prince George's Youth Career Connections program emphasizes the importance of exposing young people to a wide array of career pathways by enabling them to engage with individuals who share similar backgrounds and are already thriving in their respective fields. By featuring these interactions in a documentary format, the initiative aims to inspire and inform thousands of viewers about the diverse career opportunities that exist.

Roadtrip Nation will work with participants to make sure this opportunity is accessible, including covering all travel and related costs, providing a generous stipend for personal expenses, and connecting them with six months of free personalized career coaching with InsideTrack , an Employ Prince George's partner, after the experience.

Applications for this extraordinary opportunity are now open and will close on Sunday, July 28th. Eligible candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 24, current residents of Prince George's County, graduates of PGCPS, and passionate about exploring career opportunities in fields such as construction, STEM, healthcare, transportation, government, and more.

Don't miss out on this chance to begin a transformative journey of career exploration and personal growth. Apply today to be part of this once in a lifetime experience that could shape your future career path by visiting, https://rtn.is/prince-georges-app .

Employ Prince George's (EPG ) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries. For more information, please visit employpg.org.

Roadtrip Nation humanizes career exploration through story and empowers individuals to connect their interests to fulfilling lives and careers. Through its award-winning public television series, New York Times bestselling book "Roadmap," and educational programs and tools that provide visibility and insights into career possibilities and pathways, Roadtrip Nation gives people from all backgrounds confidence and belief in their ability to persist through challenges and define success for themselves. Roadtrip Nation, a part of Strada Collaborative, has been showcased at the United Nations Social Innovation Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, NBC Education Nation, TEDx, Talks at Google, SXSW, and the Harvard Social Enterprise Forum. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com .

SOURCE Employ Prince George's