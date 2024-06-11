Employ Prince George's Partners with Local Employers to Create Livable Wage Jobs Through New Registered Apprenticeships in Healthcare and Law Enforcement

LARGO, Md., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's is partnering with local employers to create livable wage jobs through registered apprenticeships. Through their Apprenticeship Innovation Program (AIP), Employ Prince George's is paving new pathways toward livable wages for Prince George's County residents with two (2) new registered apprenticeships. The two new apprenticeship programs are registered through the Maryland Department of Labor's Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program (MATP) with focuses on the Healthcare Industry and Law Enforcement.

Employ Prince George's Apprenticeship Innovation Program (AIP) gives job seekers the opportunity to participate in Registered Apprenticeships, and Pre-Apprenticeships. For more information, please visit https://www.employpg.org/aip/

"Employ Prince George's has been an active resource in connecting employers to the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program (MATP) team. This collaboration has allowed the MATP team to assist employers with building effective and solid training programs that will establish a career path for years to come. The results are clear - these newly approved Registered Apprenticeship (RA) program employers offer a career path utilizing paid positions that provides proper training and tools to be the best at what the occupations require. Employers can implement their approved RA programs with the peace of mind that their employees have what it takes to do the jobs the way they need to be done," expressed Ginamarie Best, Program Manager, Apprenticeship and Training, Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning at the Maryland Department of Labor.

To address the growing need for skilled and qualified healthcare professionals, Employ Prince George's has partnered with Heritage Care, Inc. (HCI), a Hyattsville-based non-profit organization established in 1996. Heritage Care Inc. provides skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services through qualified healthcare professionals. Together, they have registered a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)/Geriatric Nursing Assistants (GNA) Apprenticeship, offering a valuable pathway for individuals interested in pursuing nursing careers within Prince George's County.

Aaron Sydor, Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Care, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the new CNA/GNA apprenticeship, "HCI is excited to offer our new CNA/GNA apprenticeship to Prince George's community members. This opportunity will serve as a launchpad for nursing careers and other healthcare positions."

In addition to addressing the healthcare talent pipeline, Employ Prince George's is also focusing on developing a public safety talent pipeline. In collaboration with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), a new Police Cadet Apprenticeship Program has recently been registered in Maryland. This program aims to attract, train, and nurture the next generation of law enforcement professionals within Prince George's County.

The Police Cadet Apprenticeship offers young individuals a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in law enforcement while pursuing their education. Cadets will receive comprehensive training, mentorship, and support to prepare them for a fulfilling career with the WMATA Metro Transit Police Department. Each cadet will be paired with a seasoned mentor from the Metro Transit Police Department, providing personalized guidance and career advice. Successful completion of the apprenticeship will lead to full-time employment with WMATA as a Metro Transit Police Officer, with opportunities for growth and specialization within the department.

Alberto Marino, Senior Sourcing Officer at WMATA, commended Employ Prince George's for their instrumental support in implementing the Cadet Program stating, "Our collaborative efforts with Employ Prince George's to implement the Cadet Program under the State of Maryland's registered apprenticeship program were successful due to finding the perfect partner who not only provided the necessary support but exceeded our expectations. Their commitment and the professionalism of their team, driven by a vision for regional collaboration, made this achievement possible. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Walter Simmons, Lakita Green, and Claudia Marin for their exceptional support."

Walter Simmons, President & CEO of Employ Prince George's, emphasized the value of apprenticeships in creating employment opportunities and offering earn-and-learn prospects for job seekers, "Apprenticeships are a great tool to support businesses interested in creating employment opportunities while also creating earn and learn opportunities for job seekers looking to launch their careers while earning a livable wage doing so. Partnering with a large and influential employer such as WMATA should help attract other employers to join the apprenticeship community."

Employ Prince George's, a trailblazer in workforce development, has been instrumental in driving apprenticeship initiatives. Since the inception of their Apprenticeship Innovation Program in 2018, Employ Prince George's has facilitated the registration of 5 apprenticeship programs in Maryland, placed 57 Prince George's County residents into pre-apprenticeships, and helped 48 residents secure employment as apprentices.

Lakita Green, Manager, Apprenticeship Innovation Program, highlighted the transformative power of a well-structured apprenticeships in empowering individuals to achieve their full potential through guidance, mentorship, and partnerships with employers. She stated that, "A great apprenticeship empowers others to reach their full potential, bridging the gap between knowledge and skill with guidance, mentorship opportunities, and nurturing partnerships with employers."

Employ Prince George's extends funding and support to organizations that register and sponsor apprenticeship programs hiring Prince George's County residents. The Apprenticeship Innovation Fund, an incentive fund operated by Employ Prince George's, offers up to $5,000 per Prince George's County resident hired as an apprentice. Employers interested in creating apprenticeship programs or hiring apprentices can connect via email at [email protected]. Job seekers seeking training or employment opportunities through registered apprenticeships may also contact [email protected] or visit a Prince George's County American Job Center."

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

SOURCE Employ Prince George's