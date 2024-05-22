Employ Prince George's Presents Second Annual Career Takeover 2024: Empowering Tomorrow's Leader and Bridging the Gap for Community Change

LARGO, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's is thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Career Takeover: Bridging the Gap! Youth & Young Adult Career Symposium scheduled for May 30 at the Southern Regional Technology & Recreation Complex in Fort Washington, Maryland. This event is designed to inspire and empower individuals aged 16-24 as they explore creative career field and EPG's workforce development programs, Knowledge Equals Youth Success (KEYS) & Youth Career Connections (YCC), geared to youth and young adults.

The Career Takeover symposium offers a day filled with career panels, portfolio reviews, postgraduate discussions, and a dynamic career fair, providing invaluable opportunities for young talent to discover diverse career pathways and plan for their futures. With over 500 youth and young adults in attendance last year, this year's event aims to double attendance numbers with the support of esteemed national and regional companies.

By partnering with Employ Prince George's, employers will have a significant impact on the youth of Prince George's County. Through sponsorship and participation in this impactful event, employers not only align their brands with industry experts but also help empower and inspire today's youth. This is an opportunity for employers to support more than 500 youth and young adults from Prince George's County, offering them the chance to explore various career fields, interact with industry professionals, and engage in career panels and job fairs.

Employers and Partners will also have an opportunity to plug into Employ Prince George's 14 workforce development programs, including industry and demographic specific programming. For more information visit employPG.org to kickstart positive change in your community.

Additionally, by investing in EPG's youth initiatives, employers can play a crucial role in shaping the aspirations and futures of the next generation of the workforce. By helping young talents uncover diverse career paths, plan for their professional journeys, and kick-start their careers, employers can positively contribute to the community and create a lasting impact on tomorrow's leaders.

The Career Takeover provides various sponsorship levels for companies to participate in shaping the aspirations of today's youth:

Platinum Sponsor - Legacy Creator: $10,000

Diamond Sponsor - Career Visionary: $5,000

Gold Sponsor - Summer Experience Champion: $3,500

Silver Sponsor - Tech Innovator: $2,000

Bronze Sponsor - Professional Supporter: $1,000

For companies looking to elevate their brand, connect with potential candidates, and make a tangible impact on the community, Career Takeover 2024 is the perfect platform. Join us in empowering the youth of Prince George's County and building a brighter, more prosperous future together.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit careertakeover.com or contact Jennifer Ricks at [email protected]. To participate in this event and register as an Employer/Resource Partner, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2024EPGCT.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

