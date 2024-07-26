Employ Prince George's, the American Job Center Community Network, and the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board Opens a Job & Resource Lab in New Carrollton, Maryland

Celebrates their Second Job & Resource Lab in Prince George's County

NEW CARROLLTON, Md., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's, in collaboration with the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board and the American Job Center Community Network (AJCCN), is proud to announce the second grand opening of an AJCCN Job & Resource Lab in the county. Located at the Hanko Building in New Carrollton, 8511 Legation Road, this state-of-the-art facility, is set to be a central hub for community support, offering a wide array of resources and employment assistance to individuals across the county.

This launch marks a significant step in the AJCCN's ongoing mission to bring cutting-edge technology and comprehensive employment services to various parts of Prince George's County, broadening its impact across the region.

Working hand in hand with 11 municipalities in the county, AJCCN is dedicated to establishing more job and resource labs. By uniting efforts and resources, the initiative strives to combat unemployment and underemployment by providing much-needed support and technology directly to communities.

At the core of the Job & Resource Labs is the goal of empowering individuals without jobs or those seeking better opportunities to pursue training and certifications. Through access to innovative technology, specialized training programs, and certification opportunities, job seekers can enhance their skills and increase their employability.

"This initiative is a game-changer for the City of New Carrollton. By bringing state-of-the-art technology and essential employment resources directly to the New Carrollton, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also paving the way for a more prosperous future." said Mayor Katrina Dodro. The collaboration with AJCCN reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth and providing individuals with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive job market.

In addition to benefiting the community, the AJCCN also offers a host of advantages for municipalities and employers alike. Municipalities can collaborate with the AJCCN to improve their communities through personalized career guidance, educational funding, internships, apprenticeships, and data-driven insights. Employers, on the other hand, can make use of tailored talent recruitment services, financial incentives, and valuable labor market insights.

To mark the grand opening of the AJCCN Job & Resource Lab in New Carrollton, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 a.m. Local and state officials, community leaders, and residents are invited to celebrate this milestone while discovering the opportunities and resources available through the American Job Center Community Network.

For further details about the American Job Center Community Network and its Job & Resource Labs, please visit www.PGCAJC.com or contact the AJCCN at (301) 618-8400.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

