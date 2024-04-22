Employ Prince George's, the American Job Center Community Network and the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board opens a Job & Resource Lab in the Incorporated City of District Heights with Plans to Expand Across Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's in partnership with the Prince George's County Workforce Development Board, and the American Job Center Community Network (AJCCN) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first American Job Center Community Network Job & Resource Lab in the Incorporated City of District Heights, Maryland. This newly equipped facility, located at 2000 Marbury Drive, is set to become a hub for community empowerment, offering valuable resources and employment support to the local community.

The launch of this new center in the City of District Heights marks the beginning of the AJCCN's initiative to bring advanced technology and comprehensive employment resources to municipalities throughout Prince George's County. Over the next six months, the AJCCN plans to open multiple Job & Resource Labs in various locations, further expanding its reach and impact.

The AJCCN is actively collaborating with 11 municipalities in Prince George's County to establish additional job and resource labs. This collaborative effort aims to address the challenges of unemployment and underemployment by fostering cooperation and sharing resources across the region while offering resources and technology in the communities where residents live.

One of the primary goals of the AJCCN Job & Resource Labs is to empower unemployed and underemployed residents to pursue trainings and certifications. Access to revolutionary technology, specialized trainings, and certification opportunities will enhance job seekers skills and employability.

"We are excited to bring the AJCCN Job & Resource Lab to District Heights and expand our services across Prince George's County," said Walter Simmons, Employ Prince George's President & CEO. "Our aim is to provide job seekers with the resources they need to achieve their career goals while fostering collaboration among municipalities to drive economic growth and community development."

The AJCCN also offers a range of benefits for the community and employers. Municipalities can partner with the AJCCN to enhance their communities through personalized career coaching, education funding, internships and apprenticeships, and data-driven insights. Employers can take advantage of tailored talent recruitment services, financial incentives, and access to labor market insights.

To celebrate the grand opening of the AJCCN Job & Resource Lab in the City of District Heights, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on April 23, 2024 at 10:00 am. Local and state officials, community leaders, and residents are invited to join in the celebration and learn more about the opportunities and resources available through the American Job Center Community Network.

For more information about the American Job Center Community Network and its Job & Resource Labs, please visit www.PGCAJC.com or contact the AJCCN at (301) 618-8400.

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employPG.org.

