Employ Prince George's Unveils Economic Stability & Vehicle Disbursement Initiative Embarking on a Pivotal Regional Effort to Establish a Regional Economic Mobility Community Network

Increasing their services to Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia, and the Baltimore Region of Maryland, Employ Prince George's announced the launch of Employ DMV and Employ Baltimore, along with several initiatives to unite workforce development and educational services providers in a comprehensive effort to drive economic mobility for youth and families in the DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia (DMV) regions. Employ DMV established its foundation on the successful framework and program model of its sister organization, Employ Prince George's, offering employee recruitment services and residents skill-building opportunities in key sectors like Transportation, Information Technology, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality and Healthcare. Included in their regional expansion is the launch of a vehicle disbursement program to provide vehicles to graduating seniors and adult job seekers securing employment. This expansion will address talent shortages, service delivery gaps, and various challenges working families encounter throughout the DMV.

"Maryland is a thriving state, with lots of wealth, but still, we know that data shows almost 40% of our residents are living in poverty or right above, with many being one paycheck away from experiencing immediate poverty. Our goal with this effort is to unite service providers across the region to leverage our resources to move our young people and families toward livable wage employment and economic prosperity." Said Walter Simmons, President and CEO, Employ Prince George's.

Supported by the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) and Verizon, the Employ Prince George's and Employ DMV's Equity & Economic Stability Initiative aims to unite service providers and empower youth and families across the DC and Baltimore Metropolitan Regions toward economic stability and prosperity, through employment. This initiative will integrate workforce development services and skills upgrading training with essential needs support, financial and computer literacy training, and opportunities to own a vehicle.

At the event, guest speakers from CAEL, Verizon and Vehicles for Change shared their insights, alongside our host Marchelle LeBlanc, Director, Laurel Multiservice Center, Atif Chaudry, Secretary, Maryland Department of General Services and Raymond Harmon, Program Director, Full Circle Auto Repair & Training Center.

"Too many Marylanders are currently locked out of economic mobility and high-paying roles either because of insufficient access to education or systemic barriers, such as food insecurity, inadequate childcare, and a lack of affordable housing," said Earl Buford, President, Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL). "The Employ Prince George's team has a well-deserved innovation in the workforce development space, and we're thrilled to bring their expertise, energy, and fresh thinking to bear as a partner in helping more adult learners chart pathways to rewarding careers in financial services."

Candice D. Austin, Director, State Government & Local Affairs, Verizon emphasize that, "At Verizon, we are committed to driving innovation and empowering communities through technology. We are thrilled today to partner with Employ Prince George's for their Equity & Economic Stability Initiative and remain committed to workforce development, assisting residents in the DMV region to achieve their career goals.

The event marked the expansion of Employ Prince George's from Prince George's County to the entire DMV, including the Baltimore Metropolitan Region, with the introduction of Employ DMV and Employ Baltimore as part of this regional initiative that provides workforce development services for job seekers and businesses, a true testament of Employ Prince George's Collective Impact efforts in the region.

Additionally, the unveiling of the 4 Wheels for Work, showcased a revolutionary effort to change lives, increase access to reliable transportation, while driving economic progress In collaboration with Prince George's County Government, Vehicles for Change and the Full Circle Auto Repair & Training Center, which focuses on empowering returning citizens by equipping them with the necessary skills and resources through a comprehensive automotive mechanic training program, 4 Wheels for Work awards vehicles to eligible residents who have been offered employment or in need of reliable transportation to maintain employment. This initiative underscores Employ Prince George's commitment to creating opportunities for all members of the community to thrive in a rapidly evolving society. Over the next six months Employ Prince George's will work to expand the effort to providing access to high school graduates who complete a Career and Technical Education (CTE) or Registered Apprenticeship program.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Employ Prince George's, an organization we've collaborated with for many years. Expanding our footprint in Prince George's County means we can repair even more donated vehicles, creating opportunities for those who need them most," stated Martin Schwartz, President, Vehicles for Change. "Transportation is a critical factor in breaking down barriers to employment and education, and together, we are building pathways to help individuals and families overcome generational poverty. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making a lasting impact in the community."

A pivotal moment of the launch was the call to action, inviting partners to join Employ Prince George's and Employ DMV in fostering economic equity and prosperity across the DMV. The moment builds on EPG's mission that, together, we will build a strong network focused on service delivery, fundraising, career development, and the establishment of a DMV Economic Mobility Community Network.

About Employ Prince George's:

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit employpg.org.

About Prince George's County American Job Center Community Network:

The Prince George's County American Job Center Community Network is a collaborative network operated by Employ Prince George's, connecting jobseekers to training and employment opportunities across Prince George's County, Maryland. Leveraging the core principle of PARTNERSHIP, the network combines government funding with community resources to provide high-quality career services, education, and training to empower individuals in the county.

