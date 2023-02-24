EMPLOY PRINCE GEORGE'S YOUTH SERVICES IS SET TO HOST ITS INAUGURAL CREATIVE CAREER FIELD AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY JOB FAIR & SYMPOSIUM

LARGO, Md., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employ Prince George's (EPG) Youth Services is set to host its inaugural, Career Takeover: New Year! New Me! New Bag! Youth & Young Adult Career Symposium on Tuesday, February 28 at the Southern Regional Technology & Recreation Complex in Fort Washington, MD. Invited guest host, Prince George's County's own, Radio and TV Personality, Joe Clair, County youth and young adults will convene to learn what it takes to make it in creative career fields and the entertainment industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals by attending on-site one-on-one portfolio reviews, career panels, and meetings with HBCU representatives, and by attending the career fair.

The event's Career Fair segment will have over 50 businesses and resource partners throughout the D.C. metropolitan area ready to greet job seekers with interviews, share employment opportunities, and access to resources such as college preparation assistance, industry school acceptance guidance, and more. EPG anticipates approximately over a thousand youth and young adult jobseekers taking advantage of the unique opportunities and elite businesses and resources that will be available to them.

To help attendees to discover an array of elective creative career paths, various seminars will be conducted throughout the event to cover such industry topics as, Music Industry 101, and The Creative Artist Lounge as well as educational and mental health topics, Do I "Need" College in 2023, and Mental Health "Breakthrough": How to Deal with Stress.

The creative career fields and the entertainment industry (including design, publishing, broadcasting, the performing arts, and other related sectors), according to U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) employ 4.92 million people and contribute almost $764 billion to the U.S. economy. The February 28th Youth Symposium will broaden the attendee's scope and the accessibility of the industry to the County's young adults. This will allow residents to see their potential career path up close and personal while having access to potential job-focused training offered by attending vocational colleges, trade schools, employers and resources that could equip them to find success in a wide variety of creative and artistic occupations.

For youth and young adults interested in attending the upcoming Career Symposium, they can visit https://tinyurl.com/KEYSYouthSymposium for event details and registration.

Employ Prince George's Youth Services Department operates multiple programs that are committed to assisting today's youth and young adults in becoming tomorrow's productive and skilled workforce. Youth Services programs provide In-School Youth and Out-of-School Youth, ages 14-24, with the necessary tools to become competitive in the workforce through Career Pathways service models. For information on EPG's Youth Services Department visit, employpg.org/ycc or email us at [email protected].

Employ Prince George's (EPG) provides workforce intelligence and solutions for the job seeker and business. EPG's mission is to contribute to the economic vitality of Prince George's County by providing a demand-driven system that delivers qualified workers to business and provides job seekers with opportunities for careers in high-demand/high-growth industries.

For more information, please visit www.EmployPG.org.

