EmployBridge CEO Michael Miles featured in SIA's 2021 Staffing 100 North America List

"It's an honor to once again be named to SIA's Staffing 100 list," said Miles. "Of course, it takes a team, and I'm privileged to work with an outstanding team who are as passionate as I am about providing new and innovative solutions to our clients, candidates, associates, and colleagues."

Miles has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 list several times and in 2013, he received SIA's Peter Yessne Staffing Innovator Award. He has more than 30 years of experience building, growing and operating recruiting businesses. Miles is known for building exceptional teams and tackling industry issues and challenges by creating new solutions. In January 2020, Miles took the helm of EmployBridge as CEO, leading the company to achieve best-in-class operating results and launched EmployBridge's innovation lab. In addition to EmployBridge, Miles is passionate about exposing, investing, and mentoring young entrepreneurs. In 2012, he confounded Uncharted Learning a not-for-profit educational program that teaches high school students how to start and run their own business.

Those named to the lists are being honored during SIA's Executive Forum North America: New Strategies for a New World in March. The list is also featured in the January/February 2021 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. In 2019, EmployBridge provided more than 151 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 38,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

