EmployBridge CEO Tom Bickes Honored in Makers for American Manufacturing List

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EmployBridge, American's largest industrial staffing firm, announced that CEO Tom Bickes has been included in the "Makers for American Manufacturing" list by Chief Executive magazine. In its second consecutive year, the list represents 25 individuals who are making a difference in a variety of ways to advance and reshape the manufacturing industry in the U.S.

"It's an honor to be included on the list to celebrate the work we have done to help American manufacturers find and keep qualified workers," said Bickes. "We are constantly creating innovative ways to upskill employees, to meet the current and future workforce needs of the growing manufacturing workplace."

During Bicke's tenure as CEO, EmployBridge has become the largest industrial staffing provider in the U.S., with an annual revenue growing from $250 million to more than $3.1 billion. His passion for helping people find employment and his drive to close the growing skills gap in the U.S. led to the creation of the Better WorkLife Academy in 2017. EmployBridge's Better WorkLife Academy provides a wide range of free, skills-based training and apprenticeship opportunities to help associates advance their careers, pay and quality of life, while building a stronger workforce for employers. To date, nearly 25,000 associates have enrolled and 2018 course completions doubled since 2017.

EmployBridge has also created a new mobile app for job candidates. The mobile app can push opportunities to potential candidates and helps speed the application process along. Using an Uber-style score, candidates can rate the job assignment and employers. EmployBridge then aggregates the data so employers can use it to help with future evaluations.

"The manufacturing industry is currently facing a huge skills gap in the next 10 years – with an estimated 2.9 million manufacturing workers aging out of the industry. Helping workers add new skill sets to not only succeed, but to fill this impending gap as we enter the next decade is key," continued Bickes.

Early in his career, Bickes spent 10 years with Norrell Services, an international staffing and outsourcing services company, serving as corporate credit manager as well as area, regional and divisional vice president. After Norrell, he joined Staffing Resources, where he was senior vice president and chief marketing officer and later CEO of Staffing Resources / Career Blazers. In 2000, he led the management buy-out of 141 locations of Career Blazers Commercial Staffing, the organization that would form the foundation of EmployBridge. Bickes graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

To view the entire list of "Makers for American Manufacturing" honorees visit www.chiefexecutive.net. To learn more about the investments and innovations EmployBridge has made, visit www.employbridge.com.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

Media Contact Ken Christensen (678) 534-2346

SOURCE EmployBridge

Related Links

http://www.employbridge.com

