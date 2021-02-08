EmployBridge Divisions Win ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing Awards for Service Excellence

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine divisions of EmployBridge, America's largest specialty industrial staffing company, have been honored for superior service as 2021 winners of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Talent Award. These top-rated divisions include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select Staffing, Remedy, RemX, Westaff, Vaughan, and Decca. This is the company's ninth consecutive year to have multiple divisions win Best of Staffing service excellence awards.

ProDrivers, Remedy, RemX and Westaff were further honored as winners of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award, ranking them among the very best in serving both clients and workers. Less than two percent of all staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earned this prestigious distinction.

In addition, ProDrivers and Remedy earned Best of Staffing Talent Diamond Awards, and Westaff earned Best of Staffing Diamond Awards for Client and Talent. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

The EmployBridge divisions winning the Client Award received high satisfaction scores (responses of 9 or 10 on the survey) from 73% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average.

The average Net Promoter Score ® from clients for the four divisions receiving the Client Award was 64%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020. NPS ® measures customer experience and willingness to recommend or continue using a company's products and services.

from clients for the four divisions receiving the Client Award was 64%, significantly higher than the industry's average of 28% in 2020. NPS measures customer experience and willingness to recommend or continue using a company's products and services. For the nine divisions winning the Talent Award, the average Net Promoter Score from their candidates was 58%, more than three times the industry's average of 18% in 2020.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners are proven industry leaders based on exemplary ratings from clients and candidates. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by ClearlyRated for client and talent service excellence," said EmployBridge CEO Michael Miles. "We are passionate about changing lives one job at a time and our teams strive to create abundant value for everyone we serve."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com."

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge professionals leverage their deep industry knowledge to create solutions that not only meet the labor needs of client companies but also make their contingent workforce a powerful marketplace advantage. This same industry-specific expertise also allows the EmployBridge brands to provide better job opportunities to temporary associates.

EmployBridge is committed to investing in contingent workers and helping them build successful careers through their Better WorkLife Academy and other initiatives, including offering free skills training, apprenticeship opportunities and other support tools to help them open new opportunities.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. In 2019, EmployBridge provided more than 151 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 38,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.

