EmployBridge Executive Wins World Staffing Summit Award 2021

"We congratulate Joanie for being voted World Staffing Summit's number-one staffing professional to watch in 2021 with overwhelming support," said Steve Mills, president of EmployBridge's Specialty Division. "We are proud of her many accomplishments and benefit greatly from her leadership in our industry and her expertise on the U.S. job market."

Ms. Courtney's commentary on the employment market has been featured on media outlets including Fox and Fox Business Network, Associated Press, CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, PBS, The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, and Forbes. She is also a regular keynote speaker at conferences and events and a regular contributor to the "Mornings with Maria" show with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. In 2019, Joanie was named to the board of directors of the American Staffing Association and in 2020 became an officer on the board. She joined EmployBridge in 2016.

As the professional staffing division of EmployBridge, RemX Staffing specializes in recruitment for career opportunities in accounting and finance, office administration, information technology, engineering, and contact center solutions.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Westaff and Decca, Resdin and Vaughan. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of over 400 offices in 48 states. In 2019, EmployBridge provided more than 151 million work hours to 13,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal training courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; more than 38,000 temporary associates are currently enrolled. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

About World Staffing Summit

The World Staffing Summit is a community of forward-thinking staffing owners and operators that are together shaping the next decade of the staffing industry. Our mission is to empower staffing professionals around the globe by creating a free knowledge hub and community to help exchange trends and ideas that will shape the future of the staffing industry. WSS events are powered by Gustav.

The first World Staffing Summit was held on January 28th, 2021 online. Over 5,000 staffing professionals from 50 different countries attended the event which made it the largest conference in the staffing industry ever.

About Gustav

Gustav's products power the next–generation of staffing agencies and recruiters to run their business online, so they can help millions of people find work every day. Gustav was part of Y Combinator and raised over $4M till date from over 30+ amazing investors including: Youtube co-founder Jawed Karim, Speedinvest, Beenext and many staffing industry experts.

