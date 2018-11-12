EmployBridge Executives Honored Among Exceptional U.S. and Global Staffing Industry Leaders

ATLANTA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanie Courtney and Paul Seymour, executives at EmployBridge, America's largest specialty staffing firm focused on the supply chain end markets, were recently recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and named to the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing and 2019 Staffing 100 lists, respectively. Every year, SIA, the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, honors individuals whose influence and accomplishments are elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem in the U.S.



"We are thrilled Joanie and Paul received this well-deserved recognition for their efforts in moving the entire industry forward," said EmployBridge CEO Tom Bickes. "As members of our EmployBridge Leadership Council, they are passionate in their commitment to enhancing the overall process by which we connect employers with highly-skilled workers who facilitate a shift toward innovation and advanced manufacturing. This is an honor for them and our entire company of workforce specialists."

Joanie Courtney, chief marketing officer at EmployBridge, and president of EmployBridge's professional division (RemX), has been included in the 2018 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing, a list of the 150 most influential women in staffing in North America, Europe and around the globe. Courtney leads EmployBridge's integrated marketing efforts and oversees the professional staffing division's growth strategy, including sales, marketing, operations, recruiting and employee development. An acknowledged expert in staffing and the U.S. job market, she regularly shares her insights on workplace trends impacting both employers and job seekers via various media channels and as a frequent keynote speaker. A widely-recognized thought leader, Courtney is playing an immensely important role in developing, driving and delivering solutions, work models and value for the industry.

Paul Seymour, president of supply chain at EmployBridge, was named to the 2019 Staffing 100 list, which honors individuals whose influence and accomplishments are elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem and moving the industry forward. The list is not a ranking but a way to acknowledge the leadership, talent and commitment that drive efficiencies, impact legislation and contribute to new models of work. Seymour leads an accomplished senior leadership team responsible for driving growth, retention, profitability and loyalty by providing end-to-end workforce solutions and building strong relationships with customers across the logistics, manufacturing, industrial and transportation sectors. An 18-year company veteran, he is a passionate advocate for the company's Better WorkLife Academy, an innovative work-based learning program designed to upskill the capabilities of temporary and contract employees while reducing the skills gap in America's supply chain workforce.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.1 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program. Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

