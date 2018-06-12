EmployBridge Makes Significant Strides in Addressing American Skills Gap

"We saw the growing skills gap crisis in our country, and we decided to take action and seek out effective ways to help close it," said EmployBridge CEO Tom Bickes. "We're making significant investments in our Better WorkLife Academy in order to help our associates improve their skills and career prospects, while building a stronger workforce for employers. The rapid enrollment growth we've experienced clearly shows that we're providing a much-needed service."

Since launching Better WorkLife Academy across its specialty workforce divisions, EmployBridge has reached the following milestones:

More than 10,000 total course enrollments (10,307)

Averaging 1,000 enrollees per month

2018 course completions have already doubled 2017 totals

California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas have been the top five states for participation, with the most popular courses including MS Office, Administrative Assistant and Bookkeeping. So far in 2018, associates in EmployBridge's manufacturing (ResourceMFG) and logistics (ProLogistix) divisions have completed the most courses.

Addressing the Real Skills Needs of Workers

Aware of a potential disconnect between the shortage of skills widely-discussed in today's dynamic labor environment versus what workers may truly need to enhance their skills, EmployBridge took a unique approach to building the coursework available through its Better WorkLife Academy.

After conducting an extensive workforce survey to determine the scope and substance of desired course offerings, EmployBridge worked alongside Penn Foster to customize course content to meet the specific needs of enrollees.

"As a staffing partner to nearly 10,000 clients, we're keenly aware of the skilled talent shortage American businesses face every day," said Brian Devine, EmployBridge Senior Vice President. "We believe our Better WorkLife Academy will not only help alleviate those challenges for our clients but also improve workers' skills, increase their pay and ultimately provide a better work life, just as the academy's name promises."

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, industry-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 85,000 people to work each week across a network of 500+ offices in 48 states and Canada. In 2017, EmployBridge provided more than 164 million work hours to 10,000 clients, generating more than $3 billion in revenue and achieving satisfaction ratings of 97 percent for clients and 98 percent for contingent workers. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com.

Media Contact Ken Christensen (678) 534.2346

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employbridge-makes-significant-strides-in-addressing-american-skills-gap-300665124.html

SOURCE EmployBridge, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.employbridge.com

