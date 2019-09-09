EmployBridge Named Largest US Industrial Staffing Firm for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge has been named the largest industrial staffing firm in America for the third consecutive year by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) based on 2018 revenue of $3.2 billion. This represents about an 8% share of last year's industrial staffing market.

"We're proud to once again be recognized by SIA as the nation's largest provider of industrial staffing. Our goal has always been to build not the biggest but the best workforce solutions company, and this approach continues to serve us well," said EmployBridge CEO Tom Bickes.

He added, "I believe our leading market position reflects the high quality of our staffing services and the consistent value we create for our clients. We appreciate the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering commitment of all our people — our contingent workers and employees — to meeting our clients' workforce needs, even in a historically tight labor market."

As workforce specialists in logistics, manufacturing, light industrial and transportation, EmployBridge understands that effective labor solutions are mission critical and works with its clients to provide the skilled workers needed to improve overall business results while controlling total labor costs. The company is committed to protecting clients and workers in the areas of safety, legal and regulatory compliance, workers' compensation and loss prevention.

"While we've always placed great importance on client feedback, earlier this year we strengthened our efforts by sending a dedicated team of senior leaders to meet directly with a cross section of our clients," said Executive Vice President and CFO Chi Nguyen. "As part of our on-going Client Point of View initiative, we're gaining new insights into our clients' operations and leveraging big data to speed recruitment, improve retention and create more total value for our clients and our contingent workers."

The company also surveys hourly workers in the industrial sector. In July, EmployBridge released the findings of its Voice of the Blue-Collar Worker survey of more than 18,500 workers. This effort, believed to be the largest such survey of hourly employees, found the top three priorities of job seekers are initial pay rates, job security and benefits, whereas employed workers most value a healthy workplace culture, scheduling flexibility and the opportunity to gain new skills.

Finding and retaining qualified, skilled industrial workers can be challenging in today's labor market. In recent years, EmployBridge has consistently outperformed the industry by investing in ways to support the careers of industrial workers with the latest technology tools and free classes offered through its proprietary Better WorkLife Academy.

Since its launch in 2017, EmployBridge's Better WorkLife Academy has provided complimentary career training to more than 25,000 workers. Developed with online learning leader Penn Foster, the Better WorkLife Academy is helping industrial workers gain valuable skills and expand their future career opportunities while reducing the acute skilled talent shortage US businesses are facing.

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

