EmployBridge Names Mark Neas Chief Sales Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge today announced that Mark Neas has joined the company's senior management team as chief sales officer supporting its portfolio of industry leading specialty brands and value-added programs.

"Mark comes to us with deep experience in enterprise sales and operational leadership," said Tom Bickes, chief executive officer. "He is a great fit for our culture and adds innovative thinking that complements the veteran team of leaders we already have in the organization." Bickes added. "It has always been the goal of EmployBridge to be the best staffing firm in the industry. Part of being the best is achieving industry-leading growth rates. I believe this enhanced focus on our sales engines will support our field organization in leading the industry in sustainable growth in the years ahead."

On joining EmployBridge Neas said, "I love the culture of EmployBridge and the dramatic growth they've accomplished over the years. It's refreshing to find a company that's so focused on their employees, their temporary associates, shareholders and the clients they serve."

About Mark Neas:

Mr. Neas' background includes over 14 years at Honeywell where he held many senior leadership roles in both sales and operations, and seven years at Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services in senior executive level operations roles including business unit leader. During his tenure at Brand, he more than doubled revenue over a four-year period to become a $1 billion business unit. Prior to joining our team, Neas spent his last two years as CEO of a $200 million private equity-backed industrial services company located in Houston, Texas. Neas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Texas Tech. He will be working out of the company's Dallas Business Service Center location.

About EmployBridge:

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. EmployBridge is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development to its temporary associates through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

