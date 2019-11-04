EmployBridge to Host Second Annual National Better WorkLife Day Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge announced today that on Nov. 6 it will host its second annual National Better WorkLife Day aimed at improving the work lives of Americans by connecting job seekers with thousands of open positions and offering ongoing upskilling opportunities through its Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. The event reflects EmployBridge's commitment to improving both immediate and long-term employment prospects for U.S. workers while also building a stronger workforce for employers.

National Better WorkLife Day to Offer Immediate Job Opportunities

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, EmployBridge's specialty workforce divisions – ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, RemX, Select, Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff– will open their doors at more than 400 locations throughout the country to help match as many qualified people as possible with their more than 30,000 open jobs. Job seekers can call or visit the local branch office that is best suited to their skills and experience.

"This event is an ideal way to help connect job seekers with our thousands of open positions," said Cathi Canfield, vice president of associate experience. "At the same time, our Better WorkLife initiatives are helping workers develop the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow while meeting our clients' needs for talent. Our focus on personal and career development programs allows our temporary associates to have stable work while increasing needed skills to thrive at home and at work."

Award-Winning Better WorkLife Academy Prepares Workers for the Job Opportunities of Tomorrow

According to EmployBridge's recent Voice of the Blue-Collar Worker Survey, 95 percent of workers are willing to invest their own time to learn a new skill, with the goal of earning higher pay (46 percent), being promoted (24 percent) or preparing for a new job or promotion (39 percent). EmployBridge's Better WorkLife Academy, a recipient of the American Staffing Association's Elevate Award, which was created to offer workers just like these opportunities to upskill or reskill at no cost to themselves.

As part of National Better WorkLife Day, EmployBridge is inviting any of its temporary associates to join the more than 26,000 already enrolled in free online training programs to further build their skills. In partnership with leading online learning provider Penn Foster, the Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio not only help hourly associates improve their work and personal lives, the programs help decrease the critical skill gaps and labor shortage within skilled trades. In fact, 77 percent of EmployBridge workers would be interested in taking positions that are facing shortages, if they had the skills needed.

Further, current enrollees in the Better WorkLife Academy report overwhelming satisfaction with the program, with 96 percent of students feeling they perform on the job better than or on-par with their co-workers on the job, and 88 percent reporting being more confident in their skill sets.

New Badging System Rewards Workers Eager to Advance Their Skills and Career Prospects

The Better WorkLife Academy has also recently introduced a badging system, which allows workers to earn skill badges throughout their classes rather than waiting until the end of the class to reap the benefits of knowledge gained. By attaining digital badges, workers are able to market their new skills and instantly become more valuable to their employers. More than 6,000 badges have been earned to date, representing over 41,500 skills learned by participants.

"We are committed to delivering effective solutions for our clients by helping alleviate the challenges of the skilled talent shortage U.S. businesses face today" said Tom Bickes, CEO of EmployBridge. "To meet that growing need, we have introduced additional learning opportunities for our temporary associates to include the Life Skills Studio and High School Diploma programs for all applicants and temporary associates."

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com

