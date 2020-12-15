EmployBridge's Joanie Courtney Recognized as SIA 2020 'Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing'

"Joanie's inclusion on this list once again is testament to the tremendous contributions she's made not only at EmployBridge but within the employment industry," said Michael Miles, CEO of EmployBridge. "We are fortunate to have her impactful leadership and passion for driving success for our job seekers and clients as well as the leadership and perspectives of the many other women throughout our organization."

"It's an honor to be named to the SIA Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list and to be recognized alongside the other leaders doing great work in our industry," Courtney said. "In this challenging year, the SIA annual list is one way we can celebrate the work of women, to hopefully inspire others, and to highlight the need for creative and flexible solutions that can empower women and keep them participating in the workforce."

Courtney joined the EmployBridge family in 2016 as president of RemX, bringing more than 20 years of experience in professional and commercial staffing, including executive roles with two of the largest employment firms in the world. In 2016, Ms. Courtney launched the RemX Contact Center Solutions, focused on delivering workforce staffing solutions to large U.S. call and contact centers. Her work focuses on innovating to continuously enhance the recruiting experience for talent and customers.

Her commentary on the employment market has been featured on media outlets including Fox and Fox Business Network, Associated Press, CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, ABC, PBS, The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, and Forbes. She is also a regular keynote speaker at conferences and events and a regular contributor to the "Mornings with Maria" show with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. In 2019, Joanie was named to the board of directors of the American Staffing Association and in 2020 became an officer on the board.

Her favorite role, though, is a proud mom of two, and she knows firsthand the struggles of being a single mom and re-entering the workforce. It's these real-world experiences that make her passionate about helping women find ways to balance work and motherhood and helping students find rewarding careers.

"Businesses know that it's people who drive their success, and that means finding the right talent, tapping into strengths from a wide range of backgrounds, and investing in development and skills training to achieve high-performance," Courtney added. "The good news is that advancements in technology are is making it easier to find, select, and train people, so we can help our workforce and businesses adapt quickly and thrive."

To learn more about RemX professional staffing solutions or EmployBridge opportunities, visit www.employbridge.com.

To view the profiles of these inspiring leaders and learn about the impact they have on the industry, visit the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing website. Profiles of the Americas 100 are also featured in the November/December 2020 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

