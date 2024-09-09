Employee Benefit News names Elevate's Brian Strom as Outstanding Tech Innovator

Elevate CTO and co-founder honored with Excellence in Benefits award

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate announced that its chief technology officer and co-founder Brian Strom was named by Employee Benefits News as one of 25 outstanding tech innovators in the benefits and human resources community.

The Employee Benefits News Excellence in Benefits program honors changemakers in the benefits and HR community, including employers with top benefits programs, innovators providing tech-driven solutions, and leading advisers. Now in its fourth year, the annual initiative shines a spotlight on the community's brightest and most forward-thinking leaders.

"Throughout the past year, HR professionals, tech pioneers and advisers have faced the challenges of addressing both new and longstanding issues within today's workforce," said Alyssa Place, Editor-in-Chief at Employee Benefit News. "In the face of workplace transformation, they're finding innovative ways to prioritize their people, foster a strong culture and navigate the intricate and critical areas of healthcare, financial wellness, and mental health. These are true leaders driving organizational excellence."

Elevate, a modern consumer directed benefits administration platform, was founded by Strom and CEO Brian Cosgray in 2020. Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven and AI-enabled consumer-directed benefits platform.

Elevate was built to modernize the outdated technology backing the consumer health accounts relied on by millions of Americans to pay for needed care. Strom was recognized for his achievements in modernizing technology and making health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), faster and easier to use. He holds multiple patents for his advancements in consumer account technology, including designing the first pre-funding solution for HSAs and multi-purse tables.

"I'm extremely proud of our team's ability to bring modern technology to an industry that has been relying on outdated systems for far too long, and we're honored that Brian received this recognition," said Brian Cosgray, Elevate co-founder and CEO. "His vision and technical expertise have been instrumental in our success in introducing AI and automation to make benefit accounts a more consumer-friendly experience."

Strom was awarded alongside prominent professionals from Alight, BambooHR, Chime, Lockton, Shure, and Zoom. Elevate was also recently honored with the 2024 Tech Award for AI Innovations in Employee Benefits by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Strom and his fellow honorees will be recognized at EBN's BENEFITS AT WORK conference, September 17-18 in San Diego.

About Elevate

Elevate is the first completely cloud-based, API-driven, and AI-enabled consumer directed benefits platform with a focus on configurability, embeddability, and real-time automation. The all-in-one platform can manage all types of benefit accounts, from health savings accounts (HSAs) to complex health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and even commuter and lifestyle accounts. Elevate's team of industry experts recognized the need for modern technology in an outdated benefits administration industry, which led to the creation of Elevate in 2020. Today, Elevate collaborates with forward-thinking partners, including professional employer organizations (PEOs), third party administrators (TPAs), health plans, benefits administrators, and financial services companies, to provide a fully integrated benefits account experience for thousands of employers and their employees across the U.S. Learn more at www.elevate.inc

About Employee Benefit News

Employee Benefit News (EBN) is the primary media resource for decision makers in the worlds of employee benefits, human resources and workplace culture. As the dynamics of these spaces continue to shift and become increasingly complex, EBN delivers expert insights to allow business leaders to navigate their industries with agility. From helping benefits managers meet the challenges of reducing care costs and improving retirement plans to providing HR leaders with guidance on building a talented and diverse workforce, EBN drives the conversation and delivers the research and analysis to help readers support their companies' objectives.

SOURCE Elevate