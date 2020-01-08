NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares how HR professionals can mitigate workplace culture crises.

Today's ultra-competitive workplaces need to establish an exceptional company culture to ensure happy, healthy, loyal employees. Failure to focus on this internal culture can lead to difficulties such as harassment, bullying, and abuses of power that can affect a company from the top down to the bottom. Here are some ways HR professionals can ameliorate some crises in workplace culture.

First, collaborate with employees to ensure they are part of creating a positive company culture. Ask for feedback and apply employee ideas to everyday company culture. This can be done one-on-one and in small groups. Doing so will reduce employer/employee strain and foster a sense of company community.

Consistency is key. Once new policies are established, make sure they are adhered to. Making exceptions can result in employee dissatisfaction. Follow up consistently to ensure that employees still have a sense of belonging and overall job satisfaction. It is vital for employees to know that employers take workplace culture seriously. Remember that utilizing a strong, technology-driven platform can also help to manage processes, track progress, and provide overall assistance for all HR procedures.

When making culture changes, HR professionals should implement new policies in a gradual manner. This will give those employees who may be resistant to change ample time to adjust to new ideas. While this process might take weeks or months, it will be easier on employees in the long run. Keep an open line of communication during the process and convey information in multiple formats so employees can choose the best method to absorb this information.

Another way to mitigate workplace culture crises is to take action to keep employees happy during times of change. Encourage employees to take brief brain breaks to go for a quick walk or play a game with a coworker. Paint the walls a peaceful color and decorate the office to foster a relaxed yet productive atmosphere. Offer standing desks or exercise balls instead of office chairs. Provide free drinks and snacks. Simple changes such as these will help employees stay happy at work and provide them with a sense that they are valued.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

