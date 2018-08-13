NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee benefits administrator, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares broker marketing strategies for a successful open enrollment.

The open enrollment period is a busy time for brokers and employers alike. It is critical to provide the right information to educate employees, so they not only participate but receive the appropriate benefits for their situation. Brokers should tackle open enrollment as they would any marketing initiative. Here are some strategies to ensure a successful open enrollment period.

The first step is to set measurable goals. Items to consider include increasing enrollment numbers, introducing a new benefits program, or providing benefit options. Identifying benchmarks can provide metrics to use in future benefits planning.

Next, brokers should carefully consider their audience by working closely with the employer to obtain a solid understanding of what employee wants and needs are, as well as their preferred method of communication when it comes to receiving information. Chances are, the employees are a mix of generations, and therefore will absorb information differently. Factors to be taken into consideration include marital status, age, and risk tolerance. Brokers will require a multi-targeted approach when it comes to delivering benefit information, such as face-to-face meetings, emails, texts, handouts, social media platforms, internet and intranet, and phone calls.

Once brokers decide the medium(s) with which to convey benefit information, they must determine what they want to say—remembering that for many employees, open enrollment can be stressful and confusing due to the number of benefit options that may be available to employees. Therefore, it is vital to use simple, direct language. Be specific and use real-world examples so employees can see their potential savings. Start early so employees have plenty of time to learn about their options.

To realize complete success, brokers need to keep employees engaged throughout the course of the year. Provide updates on a regular basis in different formats such as flyers, newsletters, webinars, and emails. This will allow employees to absorb information at their convenience and make more informed decisions when open enrollment comes around again.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Related Links

https://claritybenefitsolutions.com/solutions/clarity-benefit-administration

