Employee Burnout Rises Sharply in 2021 - Study by 'Leadership IQ' Reports Only 25% of Leaders Feel Their Employees Are Thriving Emotionally and Mentally

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership IQ published a study pointing out the recent dramatic rise in employee burnout, starkly illustrating an ongoing crisis for American companies. Employee burnout (a.k.a. job burnout) is defined as chronic workplace stress that causes exhaustion, reduces optimism and resilience, increases mistakes, causes lost productivity, and increases employee turnover. The study surveyed 4,913 leaders during the second week of August 2021 and was funded, compiled, and written by Leadership IQ – a leadership skills training company founded by New York Times Bestselling leadership expert Mark Murphy.

"We're in the midst of a full employee burnout crisis," said Mark Murphy. "We conduct a lot of research related to employee engagement, leadership styles, and other business interests, but the results of this latest survey were particularly surprising to us. Only 25% of leaders feel that their employees are thriving emotionally and mentally, while 79% of leaders have seen less productivity as a result of employee burnout. And 75% of leaders agree that their people are making mistakes as a result of burnout. A full 84% of leaders have heard their employees use language indicating job fatigue, and only 24% of leaders say their company conducts training that effectively reduces this problem. Most revealing: 71% of leaders expect that high performers are going to quit because of the burnout issue."

"An important takeaway detail from the study is this," continued Murphy. "The early morning hours (between 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.) are by far the most desired times for working without interruptions, while Fridays and Mondays are the most desired days for working remotely. These are just a few of the changes and conditions employees are asking for to reduce their stress – so employers definitely need to be listening."

For more detailed study results, read the full report online: "Employee Burnout in 2021." And for the latest information on new certification training materials, online seminars, and other data studies, follow Leadership IQ on social media: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn.

About Leadership IQ

Leadership IQ is an executive-level training company founded by multiple New York Times Bestselling author, regular Forbes contributor, and Top 30 Leadership Guru, Mark Murphy. Having lectured at the United Nations, Harvard Business School, Microsoft, IBM, MasterCard, and Merck, Mark Murphy's groundbreaking leadership philosophies and techniques have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, Inc., Fortune, Forbes and other distinguished publications. He has also appeared on ABC's 20/20, CBS news, Fox Business News, CNN, and NPR. Learn more about his work at: www.LeadershipIQ.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Murphy, Founder

678-654-4536

[email protected]

SOURCE Leadership IQ