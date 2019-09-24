Employee Cycle Captures Workforce Insights from Disconnected HR Systems

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Cycle is thrilled to announce the beta launch of its HR Analytics dashboard, the first freemium HR analytics product of its kind that allows HR leaders to gain workforce insights using people data.

Employee Cycle Dashboard

According to the 2017 "Becoming A People Company" report, 83% of HR leaders agreed that all people decisions should be based on data, but just 37% of HR leaders actually use data to solve people problems. The biggest barrier stopping HR leaders from strategically using data to solve these problems is the trend of companies using many different and disconnected HR systems. As a result, these HR data silos make it painful and almost impossible to quickly identify and properly manage all workforce-related risks and costs in an efficient manner.

"We are thrilled to launch the first self-service HR analytics dashboard built for small and medium-sized companies," said Bruce Marable, cofounder, Employee Cycle. "With companies needing to leverage HR data, it's time for HR to have one centralized place to view, track, share and analyze all their people data. We're also allowing HR leaders to connect their HRIS to our dashboard for free, removing all hurdles to start building a more data-driven HR culture."

Employee Cycle provides companies with actionable workforce insights, by transforming workforce data into a centralized and real-time HR analytics dashboard. By leveraging the accessibility of APIs from a wide variety of HR systems, HR leaders gain a single data-driven view of their workforce. With quick access to insights across all the functional areas of the workforce in one place, HR leaders can make smarter, faster and more confident workforce decisions.

The beta freemium Employee Cycle platform features:

One user

Real-time dashboard metrics

Pre-built integration connectors

Pre-built dashboard templates

Dashboard sharing

Dashboard customization

The upgraded account features will include a dedicated data coach who will help dissect data and align it with company goals.

For more information or to receive a demo: www.employeecycle.com.

About Employee Cycle

Launched in 2019, Employee Cycle provides companies with actionable workforce insights by transforming disparate workforce data into a centralized and real-time HR analytics dashboard. By leveraging the accessibility of APIs from a wide variety of HR systems, HR leaders gain a single data-driven view of their entire workforce in one place.

Media Contact:

Lara Miller

415.379.0371

223156@email4pr.com

SOURCE Employee Cycle

Related Links

http://www.employeecycle.com

