Employee Engagement Top Priority as Fareportal Launches New Initiative

"Companies that provide growth and training opportunities for their teams are more likely to attract and retain talent," said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal. "Our employees have always been receptive to the learning opportunities we have created for them. Learn As You Grow formalizes our commitment to the professional and personal growth of our global workforce."

Glenn Cusano, CO-CEO and CFO at Fareportal comments, "As a company, we know that people are our most important asset. This initiative is another example of the high value Fareportal places on providing our employees with a challenging and rewarding environment in which to work."

As covid-induced lockdowns created remote work environments that did not previously exist, the importance of positive employee engagement has come into focus for corporations worldwide. Interestingly, research shows that employee engagement in the US actually increased during 2020, as corporate leaders stepped up communication with employees in response to the rapidly evolving situation and were perceived as being more communicative and responsive than in normal times.

Fareportal expects to unveil additional employee engagement programs before the end of 2021.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

