Employee Experience Leader Limeade Announces Conference Registration And Keynote Speakers For Limeade Engage 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, employee experience company, Limeade announced open registration and a powerful lineup of keynote speakers for the company's fourth annual Limeade Engage conference. The conference will take place March 30 – April 1, 2020 at Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

Limeade Engage 2020 will bring together HR industry professionals who are looking to elevate the employee experience and foster an intentional workplace culture. Attendees will be inspired by speakers transforming the way we work and live, learn from industry-leading peers and leave with an action plan to implement change within their companies. Limeade Engage enables the sharing of successes, failures and learnings from the field – fostering a forward-thinking community of industry changemakers that continue to collaborate throughout the year.

"Magic happens at Limeade Engage. If you're used to going to conferences, put those pre-conceived notions out of your mind," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO. "Every year Limeade Engage sparks a movement of leaders coming together who are passionate about serving employees to drive their businesses forward. Prepare to be inspired and empowered with the right information to activate real change."

Keynote speakers include:

Patty McCord, former Chief Talent Officer at Netflix. McCord, known for her unorthodox and groundbreaking concepts around workplace culture, will challenge traditional HR best practices. She will share with attendees how to embrace change and stay ahead of the game as the future of work continues to evolve. Attendees can expect to walk away with new ideas and thought-provoking strategies to transform workplace culture.

Luvvie Ajayi, New York Times best-selling author, speaker and podcast host. As a self-professed "trouble-maker" Ajayi will encourage attendees to push the status quo and lean into the discomfort required to achieve personal and professional growth. Ajayi's contagious humor and enthusiasm will leave attendees invigorated and ready to speak their truth.

Alex Sheen, founder of because I said I would. Sheen will discuss the profound impact honoring your promises can have on your life and the lives of others. In this poignant keynote, attendees will be empowered to stay true to their commitments.

In other Limeade Engage sessions, attendees will tackle complex employee experience challenges like improving employee well-being, driving engagement, reaching every employee with inspiring communications, delivering measurable ROI and addressing how technology can support the cultures and strategic imperatives of the biggest and best companies in the world. They'll also receive a glimpse into the future of Limeade ONE, dive into the latest research from the Limeade Institute and participate in a series of hands-on breakout tracks including: Best Practices, Mastering Today and Planning for Tomorrow.

Limeade Engage 2020 will take place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Perched on its own 15-acre peninsula, Loews Coronado Bay is a private oasis of tranquility, immediately adjacent to sunny San Diego and all the main attractions. The Loews Coronado offers views of the bay waters and the San Diego skyline.

