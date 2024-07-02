Employee Fiduciary Celebrates 20 Years of Service in the 401(k) Industry

MOBILE, Ala., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Fiduciary, LLC, a leading provider of 401(k) recordkeeping and Third-Party Administration (TPA) services, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Since its founding in 2004, Employee Fiduciary has been committed to providing low-cost, high-quality 401(k) plans for small to medium-sized businesses across the United States.

Over the past two decades, Employee Fiduciary has grown from a small startup to a trusted partner for over 5,000 small businesses and approximately 145,000 participants. The company's unwavering dedication to transparent fees, personal care, and expert plan design has made it a standout in the industry.

Key milestones from Employee Fiduciary's 20 years include:

Expanding Client Base: Serving over 5,000 small businesses nationwide, helping employers provide affordable and effective retirement plans.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and trust of our clients, partners, and employees over the past 20 years. We look forward to continuing our journey and achieving even greater milestones in the coming years," says Eric Droblyen, President and CEO of Employee Fiduciary.

About Employee Fiduciary

Employee Fiduciary, LLC, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mobile, AL, is a leading provider of low-cost 401(k) plans for small to medium-sized businesses. The company's founding principles are transparent fees, personal care, and expert plan design. Serving over 5,000 small businesses and approximately 145,000 participants nationwide, Employee Fiduciary is committed to helping employers provide affordable and effective retirement plans for their employees.

For more information about Employee Fiduciary, visit www.employeefiduciary.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

