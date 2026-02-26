Employee Fiduciary Expands Leadership Team with Two Key Hires to Drive Growth and Strengthen Retirement Plan Services

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Fiduciary, LLC, a leading provider of 401(k) recordkeeping and third-party administration (TPA) services, announced today the addition of two dynamic retirement industry professionals to its team: Jack Moody, Regional Sales Director, and Mark Nicholas, Vice President, ERISA & Regulatory Strategy. Both appointments reflect the company's continued investment in advisor partnerships, regulatory expertise, and the operational infrastructure needed to serve a growing national client base.

The hires signal Employee Fiduciary's strategic direction as demand accelerates for transparent, affordable retirement plans among small businesses, nonprofits, and the financial advisors who serve them.

"As Employee Fiduciary continues to grow, we're investing in the leadership needed to strengthen both the relationships and the infrastructure behind our service model," said Eric Droblyen, CEO of Employee Fiduciary. "Jack brings a unique perspective from his years on both the provider and advisor side of the industry, and his passion for helping people retire with dignity is exactly the kind of energy we want representing our firm. Mark's three decades of experience in regulatory compliance, fiduciary best practices, and operational efficiency will help us continue to deliver the streamlined, transparent plan experience our clients expect. We're thrilled to welcome them both to the team."

About Jack Moody

Jack Moody brings a decade of well-rounded experience spanning recordkeeping, trust, and custody services, giving him a holistic understanding of the retirement plan industry. With seven years in 401(k) sales—on both the provider side and as an advisor—Moody offers a unique perspective on the needs of businesses and their employees, driven by his passion for helping people retire with dignity. At Employee Fiduciary, he will focus on expanding relationships within the advisor community, helping advisors leverage the firm's flat-fee pricing model, open-architecture investment platform, and dedicated service team to deliver better retirement outcomes for their clients.

About Mark Nicholas

Mark Nicholas joins Employee Fiduciary as Vice President, ERISA & Regulatory Strategy, bringing three decades of experience leading retirement service organizations in regulatory compliance, fiduciary best practices, and automation, with a focus on small and mid-sized employers. Nicholas, a seasoned compliance veteran, has extensive experience streamlining plan operations and reducing unnecessary costs and complexity for plan sponsors. He is also a recognized advocate for regulatory frameworks that prioritize transparency, simplicity, and measurable outcomes for American workers.

"The best retirement plans for small businesses are the ones that work smoothly behind the scenes while delivering real value to employees," said Nicholas. "Employee Fiduciary has built a strong platform around that concept, and I'm excited to help the team continue to build on that sound foundation."

About Employee Fiduciary

Employee Fiduciary, LLC, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, is a leading provider of low-cost 401(k) plans for small to medium-sized businesses. The company's founding principles are transparent fees, personal care, and expert plan design. Today, Employee Fiduciary serves over 5,000 businesses and approximately 140,000 participants nationwide.

For more information, visit www.employeefiduciary.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

For Additional Information

Victoria Power

Employee Fiduciary

(251) 254-9634

[email protected]

SOURCE Employee Fiduciary