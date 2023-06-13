Employee Fiduciary Launches Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator

MOBILE, Ala., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Fiduciary, a leading 401(k) service provider for small businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator. This tool is specifically designed to help small businesses efficiently calculate their potential savings and estimate their 401(k) plan costs by leveraging new SECURE 2.0 tax credits.

SECURE 2.0 legislation aims to make 401(k) plans more accessible and affordable for small businesses by offering a game-changing set of tax credits. These credits, including Startup Tax Credit, Employer Contribution Tax Credit, and Automatic Enrollment Tax Credit, can significantly reduce the out-of-pocket costs for small businesses starting a 401(k) plan.

"Our new 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator is a powerful tool for small businesses, making it easier than ever to estimate potential savings from these valuable tax credits," says Eric Droblyen, CPC, QPA, President & CEO at Employee Fiduciary. "In a recent Pew Charitable Trust study, 71% of small businesses without a 401(k) plan today listed cost as a reason why. The new SECURE 2.0 tax credits can make the cost of a new plan more affordable than owners might imagine. Owners can see how affordable a plan can be with our calculator."

The calculator has been thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience. It is an effective tool for business owners to estimate their plan costs and potential savings. By answering just a few questions, the calculator takes into account not only Employee Fiduciary fees but also available tax credits. This empowers small business owners to make well-informed decisions when it comes to starting and maintaining a 401(k) plan.

To explore Employee Fiduciary's Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator, visit www.employeefiduciary.com/401k-tax-credit-calculator

About Employee Fiduciary

Employee Fiduciary, LLC, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mobile, AL, is a leading provider of low-cost 401(k) plans for small to medium-sized businesses. The company's founding principles are transparent fees, personal care, and expert plan design. The company serves over 5,000 small businesses and approximately 145,000 participants nationwide.

For more information about Employee Fiduciary, visit www.employeefiduciary.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

For Additional Information

Victoria Power

Employee Fiduciary

(251) 254-9634

[email protected]com

SOURCE Employee Fiduciary