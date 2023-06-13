Employee Fiduciary Launches Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator

News provided by

Employee Fiduciary

13 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

MOBILE, Ala., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Fiduciary, a leading 401(k) service provider for small businesses, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator. This tool is specifically designed to help small businesses efficiently calculate their potential savings and estimate their 401(k) plan costs by leveraging new SECURE 2.0 tax credits.

SECURE 2.0 legislation aims to make 401(k) plans more accessible and affordable for small businesses by offering a game-changing set of tax credits. These credits, including Startup Tax Credit, Employer Contribution Tax Credit, and Automatic Enrollment Tax Credit, can significantly reduce the out-of-pocket costs for small businesses starting a 401(k) plan.

"Our new 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator is a powerful tool for small businesses, making it easier than ever to estimate potential savings from these valuable tax credits," says Eric Droblyen, CPC, QPA, President & CEO at Employee Fiduciary. "In a recent Pew Charitable Trust study, 71% of small businesses without a 401(k) plan today listed cost as a reason why. The new SECURE 2.0 tax credits can make the cost of a new plan more affordable than owners might imagine. Owners can see how affordable a plan can be with our calculator."

The calculator has been thoughtfully designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience. It is an effective tool for business owners to estimate their plan costs and potential savings. By answering just a few questions, the calculator takes into account not only Employee Fiduciary fees but also available tax credits. This empowers small business owners to make well-informed decisions when it comes to starting and maintaining a 401(k) plan.

To explore Employee Fiduciary's Small Business 401(k) Tax Credit Calculator, visit www.employeefiduciary.com/401k-tax-credit-calculator

About Employee Fiduciary

Employee Fiduciary, LLC, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mobile, AL, is a leading provider of low-cost 401(k) plans for small to medium-sized businesses. The company's founding principles are transparent fees, personal care, and expert plan design. The company serves over 5,000 small businesses and approximately 145,000 participants nationwide.

For more information about Employee Fiduciary, visit www.employeefiduciary.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For Additional Information
Victoria Power
Employee Fiduciary
(251) 254-9634
[email protected]com

SOURCE Employee Fiduciary

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.