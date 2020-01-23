Employee Health Trends 2020 Report Reveals Key Trends in Mental Health and Opioid Abuse

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a health intelligence software company, today released its Employee Health Trends 2020 report, revealing emergent employee health trends to help organizations prepare for 2020 health benefits strategies.

Among the key findings, based on Springbuk's Health Intelligence platform of over 2,500 organizations, the data reveals that nearly 1 in 5 people (19%) have a mental health condition. The average monthly costs of medical and prescription claims for these members is more than twice that of those without a mental health condition. The data also shows that 3.3% of employees are at high risk for opioid abuse, with those who work in government, construction, not-for-profit/religious organizations, and healthcare/wellness organizations even more likely to be at risk.

"Understanding health trends data on this scale can help employers optimize their investments in benefits and improve employee health and the employee experience," Springbuk co-founder Phil Daniels said. "By zooming out and looking at the whole person, employers can adapt their benefits strategies to accommodate holistic, preventive healthcare."

The Employee Health Trends 2020 report also revealed some other key insights, including:

Members with a mental health condition are two times more likely to classify as a "high-cost claimant" — a member with at least $50,000 in claims

in claims 69% of employees with a mental health condition also have a chronic condition

Some chronic conditions, such as orthopedic and gastrointestinal issues, can lead to a higher risk of opioid abuse (6x more likely for those with one of these conditions)

Springbuk recommends that employers understand how their organizations compare against benchmarking data to get a comprehensive understanding of their employee health needs to design proactive, effective benefits plans.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a health intelligence platform empowering everyone in an employer's health ecosystem through actionable insights to improve their population's well-being and contain claims costs. Its platform is leveraged by employers, insurance brokers, on-site clinics, third-party administrators, and wellness vendors to identify avoidable medical and prescription spend. These insights allow every stakeholder to make smarter decisions regarding the health of their employee populations. As healthcare costs are rising, Springbuk is working with employers across the country to fight back. Learn more at www.springbuk.com.

