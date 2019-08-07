Employee Owned Big G Express Celebrates Ten Years of Employee Ownership and Announces a 10% Stock Price Increase

The company became an employee owned in 2009 when the ownership group sold 100% of the stock in Big G to the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) instead of selling to a larger carrier or an investment group. This decision allowed the people that had built the company, those who were the backbone and involved in the day to day operations, to reap the benefits.

The ESOP benefit has grown significantly since 2009 with increases in stock price each year and contributions to active employee accounts based on their compensation and years of service. With no money required out of their pocket, the only investment Big G Employee Owners make is their time. As of the end of 2018, over $3.5 Million in ESOP distributions had been made to those who retired or separated from Big G.

"Driver account balances increased 39% on average from 2017 to 2018 with the average balance being $38,800, and thirty three driver balances over $100,000," said Randy Vernon, President. "Big G's ESOP is a great investment in our most important asset—OUR PEOPLE!"

"It is exciting to see the increases in our retirement accounts," said Jodi Lamb, Manager of Marketing. "The ESOP is more than just sharing the wealth. Employee ownership makes our company better because every employee has a real stake in the company's success!"

About Big G Express, Inc.:

Big G Express is a 100% employee owned, asset based carrier providing truckload services to customers nationwide. Founded in 1995 by Pat and Jack Marsh, Big G Express became 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan in 2009. An ESOP is a tax qualified employee benefit plan that gives the employees of Big G Express a beneficial ownership in the company. Big G has grown to over $110 million in annual revenues and has over 750 employee owners. Big G Express, Inc. is headquartered in Shelbyville, Tenn. with terminals in Mt Juliet, Tenn., Russellville, Tenn. and Jeffersonville, Ind. www.biggexpress.com

