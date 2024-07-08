EMPLOYEE-OWNED COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD APPOINTMENT

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APTURA Group, a 100% employee-owned holding company in the commercial opening security and safety space, has announced the appointment of Karen Clark, Group CFO, to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Clark, a seasoned professional with approximately 15 years of industry-specific experience and over 30 years of overall accounting and finance experience, has been a driving force in the creation and growth of APTURA Group. She has been instrumental in harmonizing accounting, employee benefits, and human resources across the platform locations and divisions. Additionally, she has been pivotal in the onboarding success and harmonization of APTURA's acquisitions and talent.

"Karen will bring great perspective," said board chairman Norm Bristley. "APTURA is poised for growth, and Karen will be key to the creation and support of our plans."

Ms. Clark began her professional career as an accountant in the real estate division of a large publicly traded retailer. She joined H&G/Schultz Door in 2010 as its Controller and was quickly appointed CFO. Ms. Clark's experience and leadership led to her appointment as the CFO of APTURA Group subsequent to its formation in 2021. Ms. Clark received her accounting degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"Karen's financial and HR talents are well aligned with APTURA's growth and culture plans, and I'm really excited to have her on our Board," said Ron Couch, CEO. "She has contributed greatly to our business, and her appointment to our board will help guide our future."

About APTURA Group – APTURA Group, a 100% employee-owned company, is dedicated to providing safe, secure, and convenient building environments by combining the expertise from all of its platform brands and locations in Divisions 8, 10, 28, and space management solutions. APTURA's commitment to excellence is evident in its collaborative culture and outstanding customer service, providing exceptional value while embracing an ethos of innovation and achieving customer success. For more, visit apturagroup.com.

