Employee Pooling, LLC Announces Appointment of Steven Lacher as Vice President of Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee Pooling, LLC announced on Friday the appointment of Steven Lacher to their leadership team as Vice President of Business Development. The appointment follows a steady surge in EP's Business Development and the need for a trusted industry veteran who is aligned with EP's vision and mission.

Lacher will be directly in charge of managing EP's 120+ national account relationships and overseeing national account operations. He will primarily focus on expanding national sales activity alongside other members of the leadership team.

Tom Gray, Founder and CEO of EP, states, "I am thrilled to be working with Steven again. Our relationship spans nearly two-decades and we speak the same language when it comes to providing best-in class-systems and solutions to BGAs and financial institutions. Steven is a problem-solver; that, combined with his vast experience and industry insight lends to his ability to identify company pain points while offering solutions to our customers."

Steven adds, "I couldn't be more excited to join Tom Gray and the EP staff. I have the utmost respect for Tom personally, and professionally. Over the years, I've witnessed Tom's hard work and vision come to life with abundant growth and success. Together, we will be leveraging my experience and EP's systems and solutions to continue growing our support for current and future clients. At this stage in my career, I am truly blessed by this opportunity."

Lacher brings 30+ years of insurance experience to EP. Steven was a key member of Capitas Financial since 2015, serving as Vice President of National Account Sales. He began his career in the insurance and financial services industry in 1989. Prior to joining Capitas, he was Principal of the Midwest division at Netstreet Brokerage. Lacher also has extensive experience with ING/ReliaStar Life. He obtained a B.A. in Accounting from the Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, MN.

Employee Pooling, LLC (EP) delivers 24/7 scalable assistance to life insurance companies, distributors, financial institutions, and software companies in a highly secure environment. Leveraging technology and human capital, EP's business process management systems and solutions remove obstacles getting in the way of sales and enhancing the customer experience. EP Headquarters is based in Nashville, TN with its processing center in New Delhi, India.

