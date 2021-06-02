Employee Relocation Services Market Size to Reach USD 6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 3.30% | SpendEdge

The Employee Relocation Services market is poised to grow by USD 6 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3.30% during the forecast period.

Some of the Top Employee Relocation Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Employee Relocation Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Santa Fe Group Ltd.

Global Mobility Solutions LLC

msi Global Talent Solutions LLC

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.

NEI Global Relocation Co.

Wheaton World Wide Moving

Crown Worldwide Group

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

