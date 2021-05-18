Employee Vaccine Mandates Raise Equal Opportunity Questions that Need Answers

CastleBranch, a Wilmington-based infectious disease screening and nationally accredited consumer reporting agency that specializes in badging credentials, developed that vetted process. The RealVaccinationID.com Vaccination Card and the RealVaccinationID.com Waiver Card offer businesses a way to navigate these compliance waters confidently while ensuring the safety of their employees and workplace.

The RealVaccinationID.com Waiver Card, in particular, provides employees and businesses with a process that allows for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons or closely held religious or philosophical beliefs to obtain proof of exemption status. For businesses that need to implement a vaccine mandate, the waiver cards allow them to provide the necessary reasonable accommodations.

"We're working to protect people – to protect homes, businesses and communities," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "The new normal under COVID-19 has made that complex, but not impossible. We've found a path through the storm that will help keep people safe, keep their private information in their hands, and keep us moving forward as we reemerge from the pandemic."

Prior to being issued a card, individuals are asked to submit proof of their vaccination or vaccination waiver status, along with their name, date of birth, address, photo ID and other personal identifiers. This documentation is reviewed and managed by a team of experts at CastleBranch then stored securely online in full compliance with federal rules and regulations. Once approved, individuals receive a discreet, driver's license-sized card containing their name, date of birth, address, photo, and vaccination or waiver status with a secure QR code allowing them to present primary-source supporting documentation upon request. Private data about the individual will never be shared or collected in a database and distributed to third parties.

For more information visit RealVaccinationID.com.

About CastleBranch:

Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is a compliance management and infectious disease screening company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 20+ years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

