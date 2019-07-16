Employee Wellness and Health Coaching Company Corporate Health Partners Selects CoreHealth's Wellness Platform

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate wellness technology company CoreHealth Technologies (CoreHealth) announces its newest customer Corporate Health Partners (CHP), an award-winning provider of workplace wellness programs and employee health coaching services headquartered in Georgia, USA. CoreHealth's flexible, all-in-one, white-labeled, multi-lingual wellness platform will be used by CHP to design, deliver and administer their wellness programs for corporate clients while engaging participants to get them excited about their health.

Corporate Health Partners is expanding and was looking for a wellness platform that could easily accommodate their diverse program offerings and scale to meet the demands of their current and anticipated growth.

Corporate Health Partners will leverage CoreHealth's:

standard lifestyle questionnaire that can be edited to meet each unique client need.

scheduling feature for participants to book screening appointments.

out-of-the-box wellness challenges with the capability and freedom to develop their own challenges using CoreHealth's challenge design wizard.

Scoring Hub to develop and track their client's incentive programs.

event calendar for in-person, group-based events such as workshops and seminars.

partnership with Validic for device integration.

wellness tracking app called MyWellApp to engage participants in health and wellness from any device.

goal tracking capability to assist participants in following through on their improvement plan.

Health Content Management Tools to develop and deliver health and wellbeing articles, videos and content.

advanced "wellbeing" features (e.g. emotional, financial, etc.) to provide a more holistic approach for participants.

"We simply couldn't be more excited about the enhanced level of technology that we will be able to bring to our clients and their employees as a result of this partnership with CoreHealth. The flexibility and extensive customization options that CoreHealth offers aligns well with our approach of tailoring each of our programs to the unique needs and culture of our clients," says John O'Brian, COO of CHP. "Most importantly, our team is confident that adding these high-tech features to our proven high-touch service will benefit our program participants who are looking to improve their health."

"Corporate Health Partners is a high-touch, on-site workplace wellness provider with a strong reputation and long history in the employee health industry. They were looking to update their current approach to include a stronger, seamless digital offering," said Anne Marie Kirby, Founder and CEO of CoreHealth Technologies. "With the combination of our platform and out-of-the-box products alongside their other initiatives will enable them to further expand their overall service offerings. CHP will also be able to access our best-in-class, third-party wellbeing vendors giving them the opportunity to better support local and national customers."

CoreHealth powers workplace wellness programs for top corporate wellness companies, insurers and their wellness divisions, health coaching companies, employee assistance providers, group benefits brokers, Human Resources consulting firms and health systems and their wellness divisions.

About CoreHealth Technologies:

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is a leading all-in-one corporate wellness platform trusted by wellness providers to power their health and wellbeing programs for 3+ million employees worldwide. At CoreHealth, we believe that developing the best employee wellness programs is all about giving providers the right code, design and access to best-in-class innovations. With the most customization, integrations and reliability of any software in its class, CoreHealth's powerful platform lets users focus on growing great wellness companies. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or YouTube Channel.

About Corporate Health Partners:

Corporate Health Partners, headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, provides comprehensive health and wellbeing programs, including face-to-face health coaching at worksites - achieving over 90% participation and sustainable reduction of health risks. For more information, visit the Corporate Health Partners web site or YouTube Channel.

