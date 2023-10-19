Employee Workplace Trends in 2024

News provided by

ROI Communication

19 Oct, 2023, 18:32 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 witnessed the corporate workplace undergo its third consecutive year of significant transformation, reshaping the future of work and the roles of internal communicators and employee engagement professionals.

ROI presents its top five workplace trends in 2024:

1. Generative AI and Digital Transformation Take Center Stage: CEOs and C-suites are set to prioritize generative AI and digital transformation as major organizational focuses. In April, 59% of professional communicators had already started experimenting with incorporating AI-driven applications into their work, with 89% considering the ability to craft effective AI prompts and queries as crucial. Consequently, a C-suite emphasis on investments in digital communication infrastructure and cloud collaboration software will become paramount, leading to the widespread adoption of communication and engagement tools. Success in leveraging these tools will vary depending on factors such as upskilling, solution selection, investment, and strategic implementation at various levels of adoption. In 2024, companies will require a clearly defined AI policy covering usage, security, and ethical considerations.

2. Navigating Return to Office (RTO), Hybrid Work, and the 4-Day Workweek: The ongoing debate among shareholders, employers, and employees regarding RTO policies, hybrid work models, and the 4-day workweek will persist as a source of contention in 2024.

3. Workforce Streamlining: Workforce reductions are expected to continue until global inflation levels stabilize, and organizations fully realize the potential of GenAI to automate tasks.

4. Tackling Worker Burnout: Worker burnout, exacerbated by disruptions in the global and domestic marketplace, shows no signs of abating in 2024. People managers are particularly susceptible, and employee tenure is anticipated to decrease unless organizations make substantial investments in employee retention and wellness initiatives.

5. Elevating Crisis Management Preparedness: With geopolitical tensions on the rise and the impending United States presidential election, organizations will prioritize crisis management in 2024.

For more information on trends in the employee experience space in 2024, visit roico.com or email [email protected].

About ROI Communication:

ROI is a leading internal communication and employee engagement consultancy dedicated to supporting clients in achieving their employee engagement and internal communication goals in the workplace. Founded in 2001 by CEO Barbara Fagan, we specialize in assisting companies from various industries, including tech, retail, energy, bioscience, finance, manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, with business strategy and transformation, leadership changes, mergers and acquisitions, culture change, employee engagement, and more.

SOURCE ROI Communication

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.