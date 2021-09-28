Employees Continue To Exit Vale's Totten Mine

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vale informs that 33 employees have now returned to surface at the Company's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario.

Employees are exiting the mine with support from Vale's mine rescue team through a secondary egress ladder system, after the primary exit was made inoperable due to damage to the shaft. Employees remain eager to return home to family. The remaining employees are on their way.

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited

